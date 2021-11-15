Review of opening of Skellig Star Centre still underway

A review on the process that led to the opening of the Skellig Star Direct Provision Centre is still not completed according to Justice Minister Helen McEntee – more than a year and a half after it first ordered.

Speaking on a visit to Kerry this week she said the review which was ordered by the former Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan is ‘still underway’

"The review is still under-way but I do expect that It should be before me as a matter of urgency. I don’t have an exact time-frame for it but it is something that’s underway."

Former Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan ordered a review in early June of 2020, following the controversy surrounding the opening of the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen during the pandemic.

Deputy Flanagan asked the Secretary General of the Department of Justice and Equality to review the department's actions on direct provision during the early stages of the pandemic.

Skellig Star Direct Provision Centre closed in September 2020. Around 100 asylum seekers arrived in the town of Cahersiveen on March

18 to the centre after the former hotel was transformed into an emergency accommodation setting for asylum seekers during the pandemic.

It was intended to house 150 asylum seekers in 56 bedrooms at the setting. The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the hotel weeks later on April 13 and, ultimately, around 25 cases were confirmed at the centre.