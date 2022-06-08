Revenue decide not to appeal High Court ruling in favour of Listowel Race Company

The deadline for an appeal against a landmark High Court decision to grant Listowel Race Company tax free status has expired.

The Revenue Commissioners had 28-days to appeal the legal decision made by Ms Justice Marie Baker. The deadline for the appeal was Friday, June 3.

Listowel Race Company will no longer pay tax on revenue generated from its race meetings.

It also paves the way for Listowel Race Company to retrospectively recoup the tax it paid to the Revenue Commissioner, which could be in excess of €100,000.

Initially, Revenue had asserted that Listowel Race company did not qualify for an exemption from certain corporation or income tax as a sporting body under the 1997 Taxes Consolidation Act, as it claimed horse racing wasn’t a sport. This was overruled by Justice Marie Baker.

The specified time-line for retrospective claims on tax is four years. However, as Listowel Race Company initially lodged its appeal in 2013, it’s expected it will look to have tax backdated to that year.

Listowel Race Company is run by a voluntary group. All the money generated from its racing fixtures is ploughed straight back into improving the racetrack facilities.

The annual Listowel Harvest Festival in September is one of the biggest and most popular racing festivals in Ireland.

“We are absolutely delighted with the High Court decision. It is something we have believed in for a long time and we’re delighted that we can now put this money right back into our facilities,” said David Fitzmaurice, Vice Chairman of Listowel Race Company.

He described the High Court outcome as a ‘seismic decision’ that will benefit other racetracks in Ireland.

“We have already received contact from tracks who will be looking to avail of this. This is an amazing outcome. This is a legacy that we have created for future generations of race company directors ,” David said.

“We went a solo run on this and it paid off. We did this alone and we could just as easily have lost out. But we are delighted with the outcome,” David added.