Retirement celebrations for secretary described as ‘heart beat’ of Kerry school

Agnes Curran (centre) pictured with the Principals of Cullina NS,who she was working with during her career in Cullina NS l-r: Moira Cronin, Bertie O'Connor, Nora Mai Kelliher, Kathleen Wall, Leona Twiss. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Agnes Curran (front centre) pictured with her Family on her Retirement Day in Cullina NS on Friday front l-r: Brian Fitzgerald, Carmel Fitzgerald, Humphrey Curran, Mairead O'Donovan. Back l-r: Mairead Curran, James Curran, Brendan Curran, Gerald Curran, Rachel Curran, Brian Fitzgerald, Michael O'Donovan, Nuala Curran, Tom Curran. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Agnes Curran pictured in Cullina NS on her Retirement Day on Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Agnes Curran pictured with 2nd class pupils of Cullina NS on her Retirement Day on Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Agnes Curran pictured in Cullina NS on her Retirement Day on Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Agnes Curran (front centre) pictured with teachers of Cullina NS on her Retirement Day on Friday front l-r: Anne Collins, Michelle McLaughlin, Marie murphy, Leona Twiss Principal of Cullina NS, Lisa Stack. Back l-r: Donall O'Sullivan, Siobhan Hayes, Maeve O'Conno, Kate Fenton, Lorrane Lounihan, Elaine McGuire, Mark Healy. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Agnes Curran pictured with 2nd class pupils of Cullina NS on her Retirement Day on Friday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

It is no easy role ensuring the smooth running of a busy primary school, but for Agnes Curran it was all in a day’s work at Cullina National School in Beaufort.

And now, after 15 years in the role, Agnes has retired as the school secretary, and she will be sorely missed by staff, pupils and parents, all of whom gathered to mark the occasion on Friday last.

A special Mass said by Fr Ryan took place at the school, followed by refreshments and the presentation of gifts to Agnes, who was the centre of the school, and her warm, welcoming and calm manner made her a very special member of staff.

“She was the heart beat of the school,” said principal Leona Twiss.

“She was the most unassuming, kind and warm person, and she always maintained a calm persona and a welcoming smile.”

Gifts were presented at the school gathering to Agnes, which included a hanging egg chair for her as she loves sitting in her garden in Fossa, looking at the McGillycuddy Reeks. She also received a voucher for The Europe Hotel.

Her family, including her husband, Humphrey, a retired teacher, along with three of her seven sons attended the school celebration, and on Saturday her entire family held a celebration at Murphy’s restaurant in Killarney.

The celebrations continued after school on Friday at the Dunloe Hotel, where staff gathered to mark the occasion with Agnes, and music was provided by the school caretaker, Mike Coffey, whose bands, ‘The Two Mikes’ and ‘Family Ties’, are well-known in Kerry.

Agnes loved her job at the school and told The Kerryman this week she would miss the children and the staff at Cullina. She previously worked at Knockaderry National School.

“It is very, very busy, there is plenty of variety, no two days are the same,” she said.

Having now retired, she hopes to travel the world with her husband; spend more time with her family, especially her nine grandchildren; and play more golf.