Restrictions loom over epic county final clash

A portion of the large crowd attending last Saturday evening's county championship clash between Austin Stacks and St Brendan's Board at Austin Stack Park. Concerns over whether or not COVID restrictions will be re-introduced is a worry ahead of the big game.

It remains unclear whether or not a worrying rise in COVID cases will impact crowd numbers for the most eagerly anticipated county final decider in decades – between Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys on December 5.

The current capacity of Austin Stack Park is 12,500, which is expected to be enough to satisfy demand for a fixture set to attract huge interest across the county.

However, mounting speculation that the government is on the brink of re-introducing various restrictions in the wake of rising COVID numbers is creating unease within Tralee’s football fraternity as thousands of supporters will want to purchase tickets to see the first clash between the two clubs in a county final since 1936.

“You would always have a concern with the rising COVID figures. But from what we understand, outdoor events are less likely to be affected; that is our understanding anyway.

“So, we would be hopeful that things would go according to plan. We’re only a week and-a-half away now,” said Kerry GAA Chairman, Tim Murphy.

The ‘all town’ final is set to attract spectators who would normally not attend matches but will do so in this instance given the game’s box office appeal.

Mr Murphy feels the current capacity of Austin Stack Park is more than sufficient to accommodate everyone.

“There is no doubt that this is a unique pairing, but I still think we will have enough capacity. I think we’ll be okay on that front,” he said.

It’s expected that tickets will go on sale before the end of this week, and will be online purchase only with some allowance made for patrons on the day who wish to pay cash.

“Everything is going that way [online ticket sales]. In as far as we possibly can, this is how tickets will be sold from now on.

“There will always be a few that we’ll have to sort out on the day. But everyone will be encouraged to buy online, if they can, for this game,” he said.