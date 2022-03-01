Residents warn of Glenbeigh housing estate ‘death trap’

Cllr John Francis Flynn with Avenue Drive Glenbeigh residents Eileen Moriarty, Peggy Murphy, Thomas Moriarty, Bernie and Rachel O’Connor, Catherine Griffin, Phyllis Rahilly and Delores O’Shea at the entrance to the estate in Glenbeigh. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Residents of Avenue Drive in Glenbeigh have said that near misses are part and parcel of motoring in the area due to the difficulties associated with exiting the estate, onto the road.

And Fianna Fáil Councillor John Francis Flynn has vowed to bring the residents’ case to Kerry County Council through a Notice of Motion.

One resident, Phyllis Rahilly, described the exit as a “death trap” due to a combination of a steep incline, a broken white line on the road outside the estate, and a wall impairing the view of what’s coming from the left.

Cllr Flynn explained the situation to The Kerryman.

“There’s a broken white line outside the estate, all the way going back to the village, so people are inclined to pass out,” he said. “When you’re coming out of the housing estate, it’s on a hill, you’re taking off on a hill, so that affects the view. There’s also a high wall affecting the view [from the left].

“What I’m looking for is that they [Kerry County Council] re-align the junction. If the junction was brought 50 yards closer to the village, and you had a continuous white line as well. It wouldn’t be a massive job.

“We are also pushing for a safety scheme for the village, if funding comes for that, that will help this situation,” he added.

The estate – Phyllis and her husband, Séamus, explained – has 16 houses, all occupied, and Phyllis outlined, in no uncertain terms, what’s facing the people living there.

“It’s a death trap. You can’t see anything coming from the left, you’ve to go almost onto the top of the road to see anything,” she said.

While Phyllis and Séamus are not sure if Cllr Flynn’s suggestion of realigning the junction would solve the issue, they agree that lowering the wall impairing the view from the left, as well as changing the road markings, would be effective.

It would also help, Séamus said, if motorists obeyed the speed limit: “They drive along there at some speed.”