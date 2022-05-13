Kerry

Residents reiterate concerns over proposed Port Road housing project

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Residents living near the location proposed for a controversial housing development on Killarney’s Port Road have re-iterated their concerns after Kerry County Council recommended that An Bord Pleanála give the project the green light.

The local authority outlined a report to Killarney Municipal District meeting in recent weeks outlining submissions and concerns already lodged with An Bord. The proposed development would consist of 228 residential units – 76 houses and 152 apartments – as well as a crèche. The concerns include worries over the development’s potential impact on biodiversity and traffic. An Bord’s decision is due by June 30, and all seven Killarney MD Councillors have raised concerns about the Portal Asset Holdings Ltd development, not least about proposed pedestrian and cycleway access via Millwood Estate.

