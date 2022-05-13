Residents reiterate concerns over proposed Port Road housing project

Residents living near the location proposed for a controversial housing development on Killarney’s Port Road have re-iterated their concerns after Kerry County Council recommended that An Bord Pleanála give the project the green light.

The local authority outlined a report to Killarney Municipal District meeting in recent weeks outlining submissions and concerns already lodged with An Bord. The proposed development would consist of 228 residential units – 76 houses and 152 apartments – as well as a crèche. The concerns include worries over the development’s potential impact on biodiversity and traffic. An Bord’s decision is due by June 30, and all seven Killarney MD Councillors have raised concerns about the Portal Asset Holdings Ltd development, not least about proposed pedestrian and cycleway access via Millwood Estate.

The meeting heard of two pedestrian links, via Kerry ETB-owned land, which the ETB has not given consent for. Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin has said negotiations between the ETB an the developer are not ongoing, as Kerry County Council had claimed. He also claimed that Council permission for pedestrian access from Millwood may not be legally possible as this land is owned by private individuals, not the Council.

Kerry County Council’s Damien Ginty has said the location is an infill site and is zoned residential; and the N71 separates it from nearby Killarney National Park.

A statement on behalf of Millwood, Port Road and St Margaret Road residents has now re-emphasised locals’ concerns.

The statement has questioned, among other matters, what impact the development will have on on-site badgers and the National Park, which is linked to the site by the Folly Steam.

Residents have also questioned if the traffic report lodged with the application takes into account the cumulative impact of traffic generated by other nearby planning applications. They also claimed that some of the proposed dwellings are between four and seven metres higher than neighbouring dwellings.

“Despite the above, we note that, in a recent meeting, Kerry County Council have recommended that permission be granted,” the statement reads.

Roughly 700 people are on Killarney’s social-housing waiting list, and the area has a severe shortage of rental housing.

Portal Asset Holdings Ltd have said the development’s density is appropriate and have pointed to the site providing easy access to Killarney town centre and various amenities.