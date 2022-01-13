Residents near McDonald’s Killarney ‘prisoners in their homes’

Long traffic queues at McDonald’s restaurant in Killarney are blocking residents entering and exiting their homes according to local councillors, who have been inundated with calls about the traffic jams near the popular eatery.

There have been calls for measures to be implemented as soon as possible, including a suggested filter lane, to allow traffic to flow smoothly.

Management of Killarney Municipal District met with McDonald’s to discuss the issue, and a decision was made to improve road markings.

Mayor of Killarney Cllr Marie Moloney said she had been inundated with calls and photos regarding the situation at McDonald’s.

"One man rang the gardaí as he couldn’t get into his house by the traffic and the gardaí did not come. Hours later, they turned up,” she said, adding that she would bring the issue up with the Killarney interagency meeting.

"It is not fair on people that they can’t get into their houses, it is not good enough…There will be a protest, and I don’t blame them. If I was a resident up there, I would protest.”

She said the main problem appears to be people parking on the opposite side of the road to where the queue forms for the restaurant. This is leading to the road being blocked on both sides and blocking entrances to housing estates.

She said she had raised this issue in a motion previously and understood that a filter lane was to be discussed with McDonald’s, but council management said they had no knowledge of any such plans. They said road markings were to be improved in the area.

Cllr John O’Donoghue said that road markings “were not going to cut it”. He said he was alarmed to see this was being put forward as an option when he understood that a slip lane or filter lane was the way forward.

"It is too busy for where it is, it needs a slip lane. People are completely blocked in trying to get to their houses. People are prisoners in their homes,” he said.

Senior Engineer John Ahern said that he would follow up on the idea of a slip lane with management at the restaurant, and see if it is a runner.

"It is a long-term solution and won’t resolve residents’ issues. There have been housing developments around the area,” he said.

He added that the plan was to put double yellow lines to stop parking, and if this didn’t help, bollards would be the next option: “They are not attractive but they are the quickest option.”

Mayor Moloney said that there is a green area on the left that could be used, and she was prosing that a corner be removed from this to provide a filter lane. This motion was seconded by Cllr O’Donoghue.