Residents concerned about scale and density of Killarney Development

Brian O'Callaghan, John Fitzgerald, Shay Nolan and Robert Patterson in Millwood Estate, Killarney where residents are concerned about the scale and size of a proposed housing development for Port Road. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Residents in Millwood Housing Estate and in the vicinity of Port Road and St Margaret’s Road have begun a campaign against a major housing development planned for the area.

The development at Port Road will see 228 residential units ( 76 houses and 152 apartments), a Créche and associated site works.

Portal Asset Holdings Ltd are behind the development and a decision is due by June 30. It’s classed as a Strategic Housing Development, so the application went directly to An Bord Pleanála.

This is the second application to the planning board for the development after An Bord Pleanála stated that further consideration was needed to consider such a development in 2021.

The developer has now addressed issues raised by the board previously relating to design and layout, elevation and infrastructural constraints and in their planning submission stated that the development responds to the market demand and has taken into consideration traffic concerns and ecological issues.

A meeting organised by residents took place on Sunday with Killarney’s councillors to address the concerns raised by residents who claim they will be adversely affected by the scale and density of the development

Traffic concerns are also a serious issue on Port Road which is also congested according to residents. Planned connectivity to the new development through Millwood Housing Estate with plans for a walkway and cycleway through this estate is also a grave concern for the local community.

“It is totally oversized and out of character for the area,” said local resident Brian O’Callaghan.

"This is like a development for larger cities instead of an area close to the Killarney National Park."

Residents say they only became aware of the planned development in recent weeks with no consultation taking place prior to site notices being erected.

"It is a massive development, not in keeping with the area,” added Mr O’Callaghan.

Following the meeting on Sunday night which was attended by more than 40 local residents – many from Millwood Housing Estate where the population is largely older – it is now planned to ensure that the concerns of the local community are voiced through submissions to An Bord Pleanála.

"This does not just affect Millwood but Port Road and St Margaret’s Road as well and Killarney National Park. This is about the whole area.”

Mr O’Callaghan said that they ware not against housing developments and understand the need for housing but the scale and density of this proposal is too much for the area. He said it would tower over the existing houses.

"We understand their concerns,” said Cllr Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan who was one of the councillors who attended Sunday’s meeting.

The Kerryman contacted the developer behind the project but at the time of going to print had not spoken to him. Full details of the housing development and the full reports are on www.portroadshd.ie

The residents have also launched a Go Fund Me for their campaign which can be found under Protect Local Residents and Killarney National Park. at this link https://www.gofundme.com/f/protect-local-residents-killarney-national-park?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer