Report on alleged over-medicating of children to be published tomorrow

The HSE will publish its final report tomorrow on allegations that children and teenagers who attended South Kerry mental health services were prescribed dangerously excessive amounts of medication.

Last April, the HSE announced that it had decided to review the care received by children and young people who attended South Kerry CAMHS between 2016 and 2021 after a whistle-blower raised concerns.

"Concerns have been raised about the care given in some cases, and we have therefore decided to review the details of a very large number of young people who engaged with the service – more than 1,500," a CAMHS spokesperson stated previously.

Since then, a review has been undertaken, and the HSE subsequently apologised to the children and their families.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare – which is part of the HSE – says tomorrow's final report is based on an independent review led by Dr Seán Maskey from the Maudsley Hospital in London and relates to the treatment of around 1,500 young people attending South Kerry CAMHS.

It says the report findings and recommendations will be received by families in the post tomorrow morning, and the full report will be available online from tomorrow morning. Families will also receive a written apology.

“Where the review identified deficits in the care of any young person, we have apologised directly and sincerely to that young person and, where appropriate, their family. We are repeating that apology in writing as part of the publication process. At all times during the review process, any urgent issues were dealt with immediately,” Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said in a statement.

“We sincerely thank the young people and families who took part in the review process, and we do not underestimate how difficult this has been for them.

The hours for the HSE's information line for those affected by this controversy have been extended from today to run from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week. The phone number is 1800 742 800.