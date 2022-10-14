Rentokil returning as the title sponsor of Killarney Historic Rally for ninth time

Rentokil Initial managing director Michael O'Mahoney with his wife Mary Jo and daughter Michelle at the Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally ceremonial start in Killarney town centre last year. Photo by Eamonn Keogh.

It was announced last week that Rentokil Initial will be returning for the ninth time as the title sponsor of the Killarney Historic Rally.

Speaking last week, Michael O Mahoney of Rentokil Initial said the company are once again delighted to be back and helping to support what he described as “a prestigious event.”

“Rentokil Initial are delighted to be involved with such a prestigious event and this is the company’s ninth year in succession sponsoring the event,” he said.

The rally will take place towards the end of this year on Friday December 2 and Saturday 3 with a ceremonial start in Killarney town centre on the Friday night.

Entries for the rally will open shortly and more associate sponsors will be announced in due course.

Planning meetings for the rally will continue every Monday night at 8pm at the Gleneagle Hotel and all are welcome to attend.