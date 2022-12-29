Renowned Kerry business man Dan Tim brings ‘Memories of Ireland to life’ with the launch of his CD

L-r: John Slattery, Paddy Fogarty Mary Slattery, Padraig Clifford pictured at the launch of the new CD by Danny-Tim O'Sullivan "Memories of Ireland" in Francie Sheahan’s Bar in Killorglin on Tuesday evening. Photo by Tatyana McGough

There are few who do not know the name Danny Tim in Kerry and further afield. He is known not only for all the support of those who emigrated from Ireland to the UK but also for never forgetting his own roots back home.

The renowned UK business man, now retired, hasn’t rested his laurels in his retirement but instead is undertaking projects close to his heart, music being one of them and he has now launched his own CD.

Danny Tim is well-known for singing a song in the local pub and especially during Puck and now he put together a collection of his favourite songs for his CD ‘Memories of Ireland’.

The CD even features a song about the man himself ‘Kerry man of the Year’ which is sung by PJ Murrihy who also helped Danny with the project.

The CD includes songs such as ‘When the Robin Comes Home” which is one of Danny Tim’s favourites and one he has sung often over the years in the local pubs including in Francie Sheahan’s where the CD was launched on Tuesday night.

A great night of entertainment was had by all and Danny Tim thanked all those who supported him.

The huge attendance at the event was testament to the friends and family of Danny Tim with people travelling from near and far and publican Noreen Gillespie said it was a wonderful night of entertainment.

"There was plenty of locals singing and some old time waltzing and jiving,” she explained.

She said the CD was special to Danny Tim ‘who wanted to preserve the old songs’ and it was fitting that the launch was in the pub renowned for its history and music.

Thanks is also due to well-known entertainer Jack Patrick Healy from Beaufort and living in the UK who also helped with the project and to Dessie Hynes and Martin O’Malley.

Proceeds from the CD will be donated to the Edel O’Sullivan Recovery which is raising funds to help the Valentia woman recover from a serious brain tumour that effects just one in a million people.

Funds can be donated to Edel at https://www.gofundme.com/f/Edelsosullivan-Road-to-Recovery