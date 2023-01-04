Renowned Kerry athletes mark sporting centenary in Currans

Donal Barry interviewing Frank Conway at the NACAI reunion in Currans, Kerry. Photo by Christy Riordan.

The centenary of the foundation of the National Athletics and Cycling Association (NACA) was celebrated in great style at Daly’s Riverside Inn, Currans on December 28th 2022.

Representatives of athletic clubs from all parts of Kerry took part. The NACA contributed a lot since its foundation to athletics and cycling on the island of Ireland.

Former athletes and cyclists shared many stories of former times.

“Donal Barry of Radio Kerry did a series of interviews on the night that will be broadcast over the coming weeks,” said former Rás Tailteann, Kerry team cyclist and event attendee, Éamonn Breen.

“The choice of the Riverside Inn in Currans proved an ideal venue not only was it a central location but the Daly / Collins families played a huge part in the promotion of athletics.

“Local parish sports were always a vital and important part of the activities of the association. In the days before tartan tracks , grass track sports in athletics and cycling was a major day in the sporting calendar of a sports minded community.

“The All-Ireland Track and Field championships were held in the Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney on two occasions in the 1950s, the programme there included athletics, cycling and throwing events and a marathon and drew big crowds of spectators.

“Cycling also played an important part in the NACA, with Kerry teams in the annual Rás Tailteann and the race was a regular visitor to the county.

“The late Dr Eamon O’Sullivan former trainer of the Kerry football team was president of the association for a number of years, the late Tom Donnellan of Currow and Killarney was secretary of the county board and Munster council and Liam Brick of Tralee was secretary for many years.

“Kerry can be proud of its association with the NACA and its contribution to athletics and cycling on the island of Ireland,” Eamonn concluded.