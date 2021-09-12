Renovation works continue on Skellig Michael

Progress has been made on restoration and renovation works on Skellig Michael throughout the summer, which will ensure that one of Kerry’s best-known tourist attractions is properly maintained into the future.

The UNESCO World heritage site was visited by Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Mr Patrick O’Donovan, TD last week.

Meeting with the guide staff, conservation architects, archaeologists and maintenance staff – whose most unusual workplace is the unique pyramidal rock off the South Kerry Coast – he was delighted to see the progress that had been achieved on a number of conservation and refurbishment projects undertaken by the OPW.

Commending the expertise and commitment of the staff, Minister O’Donovan said: “Sceilg Mhichíl is recognised worldwide as a unique heritage site, but its remote location in the Atlantic and weather-dependent access pose real challenges to visitors and staff alike.

“This makes the conservation and refurbishment work that has been continuing here through spring and summer at the same time as the island reopened to visitors in July all the more remarkable.

“When I first visited in June, this magnificent place struck me as a beacon of hope on our journey out of the darkest days of the pandemic. I am no less in awe of the island today, of its history and the work of the staff here to maintain the monastic site as well as the 19th-century lighthouses.

“I am delighted that visitors have been able to discover and share this very special experience again this season.”

At the Upper Lighthouse, which dates back to 1821 and which the OPW intends to re-roof and refurbish to accommodate a visitor centre and staff accommodation, debris has been cleared to reveal stone floors and the remains of ovens and fireplaces in the living quarters.

These are as well as elements of the lighthouse itself that had been buried over the years.

At the Lower Lighthouse, old fuel tanks have been dismantled and decommissioned. Equipment has been removed, allowing the OPW to further explore the building’s potential.

In addition to these conservation works, visitor toilet facilities have been installed for the first time on the island.

This is widely regarded as representing a significant improvement for tourists and supporting the necessary hygiene measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.