Remembering Kary Bhamrva in Kenmare with memorial concert and fundraiser

Kary Bhamvra who will be remembered at a memorial concert in Kenmare this weekend.

Crowley’s Bar in Kenmare will be the place to be this weekend, with musicians gathering to remember a much-loved fellow musician, Kary Bhamrva, who passed away in September.

Karandeep (Kary) Bhamvra (pictured, right), 57, was well-known in Kenmare, where he lived and played music, but also in Killarney where he worked in Tesco on Park Road for more than 20 years.

His sudden death in September devastated the community and his family. Kary was the beloved husband of Joanne; father of Aisling and Molly; and grandfather of Isaac.

Kary was from India, and he and Joanne met in the UK and moved to Kenmare in 1996. Kary settled in quickly, his vibrant personality and big smile easing the transition. He had a love of music and drama, leading to his involvement in local clubs, several plays and his most memorable musical, ‘The King and I’.

He took part in impromptu sessions and, subsequently, organised a session in Crowley’s Bar. He played in many bars in town and had a great rapport with the local musicians. He loved all genres, particularly Country and Western and both his daughters inherited his musical genes.

Kary became ill on July 25 of this year and fought his illness for over two months in the care of Tallaght and Kerry University Hospital. The family have thanked everyone for their support.

“We as a family have been overwhelmed by the support of all our friends and the community. Kenmare is indeed a special place to live in. We are forever grateful,” said his daughter, Aisling.

She also thanked the musicians in the community for giving their time on November 12 to commemorate Kary’s life , and to Peter for the venue, Crowley’s Bar

Such was the high regard that Kary was held in that to date almost €4,000 has been raised with a €5,000 target set.

The fundraising page is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kary-bhamvra-memorial-concert?fbclid=IwAR0Ij4Y9HVchY_aE7W0P2a5VNJlnvqgM26qIHyHFNtg_h-V8EPFvGEV3NBg