Remembering Jamie with special memorial walk

From left: Aisling O'Sullivan, Margaret Dennehy, Con Dennehy, Siobhan Dennehy and Joe Kelly at the registration for the 'Remembering Jamie' Walk at Tomies Wood on Saturday morning. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Eileen and Keelie Blanche, Stella Hallissey, Amira and Ayman Youcef pictured at the registration for the 'Remembering Jamie' Walk at Tomies Wood on Saturday morning, 11th June.

Kathryn Blennerhassett pictured with Marian, Patrick and William Bleakley at the registration for the "Remembering Jamie" Walk at Tomies Wood on Saturday morning, 11th June. Photo: Tatyana McGough

From left: Marie Doyle, Margaret Wharton, Patricia O'Sullivan and Aileen Kelly at the registration for the 'Remembering Jamie' Walk at Tomies Wood on Saturday morning. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Colin, Christina, Conor and Cian Moriarty at the registration for the "Remembering Jamie" Walk at Tomies Wood on Saturday morning, 11th June. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Mike Coffey, Leanne Coffey and Joe Kelly at the registration for the 'Remembering Jamie' Walk at Tomies Wood on Saturday morning. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Amy McLaughlin with her sons Christopher and Jonathan pictured at the registration for the 'Remembering Jamie' Walk at Tomies Wood on Saturday morning. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Sue Brennan, Jacinta Yocef, Yoyo Youcef, Farragh Blanche, Zayn Youcef, Ayman Youcef, Amira Youcef,Aya Youcef, Eileen Blanche, Keelie Blanche, Stella Hallissey, Fern and Ruby Brennan at the registration for the "Remembering Jamie" Walk at Tomies Wood on Saturday morning, 11th June. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Patricia, Diarmuid and Simon O'Sullivan at the registration for the "Remembering Jamie" Walk at Tomies Wood on Saturday morning, 11th June.

Friends, family and the local community gathered at Tomies Wood last Saturday to remember the late Jamie O’Sullivan.

Jamie, a native of Gerah in Beaufort, lost his battle with cancer in 2021 during the Covid pandemic.

This week his family decided to hold a memorial walk for Jamie as they were unable to host a proper funeral for the young man when he passed away in January 2021.

His brother Diarmuid said the event was a way to say a proper goodbye to Jamie who was just 31 when he died.

It gave them an opportunity to remember him and all he had achieved in his life and also to raise funds for a charity close to their hearts – the Kerry Hospice Foundation Night Nurse Programme. This charity helped them and Jamie during his cancer battle and the funds raised from the walk will now help others in the same position.

The walk in Tomies Wood was a great success and for Jamie’s family and friends, including his parents Patricia and Simon it was an opportunity to remember Jamie and all he achieved.

Jamie was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019 when living in Dublin and underwent intensive treatment. However, he died in January 2021.

Despite his death at such a young age, he achieved a lot including publishing a book ‘The Powerful Nan Nee’ and his book was sold at the memorial walk on Saturday to bolster the funds raised for the Kerry Hospice Night Nurse programme.

The beautifully crafted book is embellished with drawings and paintings from the children of nearby Cullina and Kilgobnet National Schools.

Diarmuid this week said the walk was a great success with more than €13,000 raised.

More than 400 people attended on Saturday and Jamie thanked everyone for supporting the event and also thanked Kate Kearney’s for hosting many of the participants afterwards for refreshments.