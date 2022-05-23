The remains of Joseph Brosnan being removed from the scene in Tralee today. (Photo by Domnick Walsh.

The remains of Tralee man Joseph Brosnan were removed to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) this afternoon to undergo a post-mortem by the Assistant State Pathologist, Heidi Okkers-Harnett.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses in their investigations into the fatal assault of Mr Brosnan after gardaí and ambulance personnel were called to the scene at the Abbeycourt apartment complex in the town centre shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

Mr Brosnan, who is in his 50s, died from wounds arising from an incident. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was preserved by gardaí to await the arrival of the state pathologist.

Two men have since been arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday and are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

On what should have been a quiet and normal Monday in Tralee, passers-by were shocked at the scene at the Abbeycourt apartment complex, which was cordoned off since last night to await the removal of Mr Brosnan.

Mr Brosnan was described by locals as coming from ‘a good and well respected family’, and that he was a hard worker in the construction sector.