Reliving the memories of the past in new Killorglin Book

Contributors to the book and members of Killorglin Archive Society, from left: Patrick O’Connor, Terence Houlihan, Patrick O’Sullivan,Tom Doyle, Stephen Thompson (Treasurer and Secretary), Barry Harman, Noreen Ahern, John Melia, Patricia O’Shea, Nicky Foley, John O’Connor (Chairman) and Ann Robinson. Photo by Michael J Kenny.

The hard work of the Killorglin Archive Society, which has spent years researching and collating the rich history of the town on the banks of the River Launce, has now led to a wonderful new book.

‘Killorglin’s River of Memories’ is a unique collection of stories from down through the years on events that shaped Killorglin, as well as a look at its cultural and social history.

This collection of articles draws on a wide range of experiences and perspectives on events that helped Killorglin define itself. The focus is on the 20th century, with equal emphasis given to the decades since the 1960s.

All the writers bring a unique and personal insight into the events they describe. They recount their involvement in, and reflection on, community-based groups and organisations in Killorglin.

Encompassing social, educational and cultural history over a wide variety of articles, the contributors look at sport and recreation (greyhound racing, Dooks Golf Club and Laune Mountaineering Club), as well as a neglected playwright and how the First World War and the Irish Civil War made their impacts on Killorglin’s collective memory.

Salmon fishing on the River Laune and farming developments since 1950 are also described. Secondary education in Killorglin is featured, as is the fondly remembered Farranfore-to-Renard railway.

The various chapters are interspersed with evocative pieces from local poets and writers.

Edited by Tom Doyle, Terence Houlihan and Stephen Thompson, the book contains 176 pages and is a must read for anyone with an interest in history and who has a connection to this wonderful town according to Chairman of Killorglin Archive Society Johnny ‘Porridge’ O’Connor.

“We had always intended to do a book. This is our first book, and we hoped to do more. It has been in the pipeline for more than a year and a half. It is a look at ordinary life in Killorglin,” explained Johnny.

Killorglin Archive Society was established in 2012 by a group of enthusiastic volunteers who have a shared interest in the preservation of the oral, literary and photographic heritage of Killorglin Parish, as well as researching topics of local historical interest.

Their expanding collection of photos numbers 25,000. The group is currently planning a series of events under the ‘Centenary of the Revolutionary Period Programme’ in spring 2022. These will include the world première staging of the play ‘Hunger Strike’ written by Killorglin native Máirín Cregan.

All profits from the sale of the book will go towards the running costs of the society. Books can be purchased (price €20+p&p) via the Killorglin Archive Society’s website, killorglinarchives.com, or Crystal Cave Bookshop, Killorglin.