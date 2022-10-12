Relief for Ukrainian mother in Killarney: ‘Now my children can continue school and play with friends’

Hanna Bieliaieva with Mikolai and Yurii pictured at the Hotel Killarney after the decision to move 135 Ukrainian women and children from Hotel Killarney to Mayo today has been reversed. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Hanna (Anna) Bieliaieva arrived in Killarney last March, knowing nobody. She had fled her home in the Ukraine to avoid the bombings. She didn’t know where she would end up when she fled her home country, but she knew she had to keep her children safe and sound. She went to Poland and from there made her way to Ireland.

Seven months into a new life, Killarney is her beloved home where she has friends, a job and, most importantly, where her children – Mikolai (8) and Yurii (6) – can have a ‘normal life’.

Hanna worked as a Criminal Forensics Expert in the Ukraine. Here she has sourced a job as an accommodation assistant in Hotel Killarney, where she and her sons have lived for the past seven months.

She loves Killarney, her job and her new life. But on Tuesday, her world was once again turned upside down following a decision by the Government to move Hanna and the other 134 residents of Hotel Killarney to Westport in Mayo, despite the entire group having put down roots in their newly adopted home.

This decision was ultimately reversed following pleas to the Government, including from Hanna herself, who was heart-broken to have to explain to her sons that they had to leave again.

Hanna says that Killarney and Ireland have been so good to her and all those that fled here.

"Working in the hotel is a good job for me. I would like a [different] job but for now I am learning English, and I hope, some day, my knowledge might help Killarney.

“My children are at school here and the teachers are amazing. It is like home now, I feel like I’m home. We are safe and I thank the people of Killarney for all the help.”

As a mother, the most important thing for Hanna was that her children were safe, and as she watches them settle into school and Irish life, she is happy.

"It was scary before, now the boys have a normal life for children, they go to school and learn and play with friends,” she said.

"I have time for the children and for walks, and I am happy here and I have new friends.

“I am happy and my children are happy. It is really good news for all of us that we can stay.”