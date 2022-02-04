Refusal of street furniture licence over pedestrian safety

Fears for the safety of pedestrians in the car park at Market House in Cahersiveen has been cited as the main reason for the refusal of street furniture for the existing cáfe at the well-known business.

An Bord Pleanála have ruled that a planning appeal by Jack Fitzpatrick and Tracey O’Neill, should be refused due to fears of an “increased pedestrian vehicular conflict in the area”

The board also noted that it went against the West Iveragh Area Plan and would create an additional “traffic hazard”.

The planning application has previously been refused by Kerry County Council who gave a similar decision for their refusal. Their decision was then appealed by Mr Fitzpatrick and Mr O’Neill.

The local authority in their decision said the proposed location of street furniture in a yellow box in a public car park and blocking a traffic lane designated car wash service would “endanger public safety.”

The application sought a street furniture license outside the established café premises for outdoor dining purposes and photographs provided to the planning authorities showed the possible placement of 3 tables and seating for approximately eight persons within the license application area

The Inspectors report by An Bord Pleanála noted that the applicant, Mr Fitzpatrick did not agree that the placing of furniture would endanger public safety and said in the opposite was the case and said t it was already hazardous and that the proposed changes would help improve the situation including an alternative exit from the car wash.

However, the Inspector said that would not be the case and recommended that the appeal be disallowed.

"I would however be of the view that the proposals set outdoes not resolve the hazard and would require a more comprehensive arrangement and traffic management measures.”