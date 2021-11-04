Reenard looking to a field of dreams

The Reenard GAA Club car draw for a €25,950 VW Golf in the plush surroundings of Divanes VW Kerry in Castleisland on Saturday. Photo by John Reidy

We have a result: The lucky numbers 3091 were those belonging to Richard Grey, Waterville who won the Reenard GAA Club Car draw for a VW Golf worth €25,950 at Divanes VW Kerry in Castleisland on Saturday. Drawing the numbers were: Mary Kelly, Reenard GAA Club steering committee; Jim Sugrue, Ivertec Broadband; Killian Young, Reenard GAA Club and Denis Divane, MD Divanes VW Kerry. Photo by John Reidy

Ready for the Reenard GAA Club draw for the €25,950 VW Golf at Divanes VW Kerry in Castleisland on Saturday morning were from left: Cllr. Niall O'Callaghan, MC; Brendan O'Sullivan, Sales Divanes VW Kerry; Eoin Brosnan, draw overseer and Killian Youn, Reenard GAA Club. Photo by John Reidy

Reenard GAA is looking to a field of dreams, as they held their fundraising car raffle last Saturday.

The funds raised by the raffle are being put towards the redevelopment of the club’s pitch into an all-weather sand-based pitch.

Club chairman Darcy O’Connell said “We were in a situation where it was playable for maybe six months of a bad year, so we knew we’d have to do something to make it more playable all year round or as much as possible.

“We were very fortunate and we’re grateful to the Sports Capital Ireland who gave us some grant funding towards the field, and it was on ourselves to raise the rest. We approached the fundraising with the Sports Capital grant already, we got a good allocation from that.”

The club had 4,000 tickets available for the raffle, available from 8th July, and the final ticket was sold on the 10th October.

“In our wildest dreams we hadn’t expected to sell the total allocation of tickets, we had various club meetings and I’d say we would have been happy to sell 2,500-3,000 tickets and approach Croke Park for a loan,” Darcy explained.

“What it will mean is we’ll have our field done and we won’t have debt following the club, which is a major boost.”

The raffle had top prizes of a brand-new Volkswagen Golf car courtesy of Divanes Castleisland, a week’s stay in Spain, and a two-night stay in the Hotel Europe, Killarney.

The car was won by Waterville man Richard Grey, who said “I’m still a bit shook after it to be honest, it was a massive surprise. I suppose the first time I was ever in the club was when I was a kid so it was great to support them.”

“It’s been a fantastic boost for the club, with everything that’s been going on it really became a focal point for the community in Reenard Club, it brought an awful lot of people together and I can’t speak highly enough of the people in the club who sat on street corners to sell tickets,” Darcy said.

“We’re a small country club, we wouldn’t have a huge membership, but it was a team and club effort. It was humbling, really, to see the amount of support and work that went in from people in the club and the support we got from neighbouring clubs and from businesses.”