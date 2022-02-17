Red warning for Kerry as county braces for Storm Eunice to strike

Met Éireann has issued a red weather warning for the early hours of tomorrow morning in Kerry as the country braces itself for the onset of Storm Eunice.

The Irish meteorological service has predicted gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour and some

coastal flooding, particularly at high tide. Mean speeds are expected to reach 80 kilometres an hour as south-west winds veer north-west.

Kerry and Cork are, at this point, expected to be the two counties worst hit by the storm, which is expected to track over the country tonight and tomorrow morning. These are the only two counties that have been placed under a Status Red warning up to now, with all other counties to be placed under Status Orange or Status Yellow warnings.

The warning for Kerry will come into effect from 3am tomorrow (Friday, February 28) and will continue until 8am. The warning signifies that the storm presents a threat to life, with fallen trees, dangerous driving conditions, and damage to power lines possible. The public has been urged to stay at home for the duration of the warning, and it is unclear at this point what effect the warning will have in terms of closure of services, such as schools, in the county.

Status Red marine warnings will also come into effect off the coast of several counties, including Kerry.