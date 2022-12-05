Recovery Haven team up with Ballyseedy for festive fundraiser

Staff and volunteers from Recovery Haven pictured with some of the team at Ballyseedy Home & Garden at the launch of this year's Christmas charity initiative.

Cancer support charity, Recovery Haven Kerry, has joined forces with renowned Kerry business, Ballyseedy Home & Garden Centre, for a very special Christmas fundraising collaboration.

The cancer support charity has been chosen as the beneficiary of a pre-Christmas, in-store collection, with all funds raised being used to help Recovery Haven Kerry continue to provide free cancer support services to families in Kerry, West Limerick and north Cork.

The Falvey and McDonnell families have kindly offered to place collection boxes in-store between now and mid-January, and are encouraging people to give what they can, if they can.

Thanking them for their generous support, Recovery Haven Kerry manager, Gemma Fort, said that she and all involved at the charity are hugely grateful to be part of such a special collaboration.

“To be associated with a local family business as renowned as Ballyseedy Garden Centre is a huge honour and we delighted to join forces with them for such a special event,” Gemma said.

“We would like to thank the Falvey and McDonnell families for choosing Recovery Haven and want to assure them, and the public, that the money raised from this joint initiative will be used to support those with cancer at this difficult time,” she continued.

Speaking about the in-store activity, CEO of Ballyseedy Home and Gardens, Nathan McDonnell added:

“We are delighted to be in a position to support the much-needed services at Recovery Haven this Christmas time. A little help can go a long way and we encourage our customers to get behind this fundraiser in any way then can this festive season.”

Based in Tralee, and with an outreach service in Kiillorglin, Recovery Haven Kerry offers free emotional and psychological support and practical advice to cancer patients, their families and carers, through phone support, counselling, complementary therapies, courses, classes and online group activities.

For further information, please contact reception@recoveryhavenkerry.com or ring 066-7192122