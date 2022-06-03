Recovery Haven ‘humbled’ by rally fans’ generosity

Marisa Reidy, Recovery Haven; Paul Nagle; Jacinta Bradley, Recovery Haven and Alan ‘Plum’ Tyndall, Deja Vu Motorsport with Paul’s Nagle’s helmet which was sold for €25,000 at a charity auction in aid of the Recovery Haven cancer support service.

CANCER support charity Recovery Haven say they are humbled byu the generosity of motor fans after almost €40,000 was raised for the charity during a recent vintage car rally in Tralee

The helmet that Kerry driver Paul Nagle wore during his 2021 World Rally Championship winning season was sold for a staggering €25,000 at a charity auction during the ‘Déjà Vu’ vintage rally in the county capital a fortnight ago.

Cancer charity Recovery Haven was the main beneficiary of a major fundraising effort which took place as part of the Déjà Vu road run which was the flagship event in Kerry Motor Club’s year long 50th anniversary celebrations.

Rally stars like current World Rally Championship contender Craig Breen and five-time WRC event winner Kris Meeke participated in a tour of famous West Kerry rally stages.

After the road run, 300 people attended a gala dinner at the event’s headquarters, The Rose Hotel in Fels Point.

During the dinner numerous items were auctioned off. Items including paintings of famous rally drivers; motorsport trips to museums and, of course, the helmet which was signed by almost every top name associated with the World Rally Championship over the last 20 years.

Nearly €40,000 was raised during the auction with the majority of that sum going to Recovery Haven.

Mr Nagle is also to donate a portion of the helmet’s proceeds to his home football club, Fossa GAA.

The helmet was sold to New York-based Irish rally driver Paul Rowley.

An additional €3,500 was raised by individual donations and bucket collections along the route.

“I don’t have the words, we are humbled that we were the chosen charity for this spectacular and fun event,” Recovery Haven’s PR and Marketing manager Marisa Reidy said.

“We met so many wonderful people from the world of rally and they were so generous and kind. Huge thanks too to Kerry Motor Club and the work they did to bring this event to Tralee,” added Ms Reidy.