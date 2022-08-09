Recovery Haven announce the return of Celebration of Light

Launching Recovery Haven Kerry’s Celebration of Light at Tralee Bay Wetlands on Monday were Margaret Kissane (Lakeside Café), Willie Keane and Linda Lynch (Kerry Choral Union); Rose of Tralee CEO Anthony O’Gara; Tina Cunningham and Kathleen Collins (Recovery Haven Kerry); Mary O’Connor (Tralee Bay Wetlands) and Dermot Crowley (Recovery Haven Kerry). Photo courtesy of Recovery Haven

Kerry Cancer support charity Recovery Haven has announced the return of its yearly Celebration of Light ceremony, which will take place at Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday, August 21, at 7pm.

The event, which will be run in association with the Rose of Tralee Festival, aims to unite those touched by cancer and remember those we have lost to the disease.

The evening will be MC’d by Sean Lyons and will include a performance by the Kerry Choral Union, and prayers and readings by a number of special guests.

These will include the reigning Rose of Tralee Sinead Flanagan; Recovery Haven Kerry founder Marian Barnes; Oonagh O’Gara of the Rose of Tralee Festival and long-time Recovery Haven supporter Cathal Walshe.

Several of this year’s Rose of Tralee contestants and escorts will also be in attendance, as will the Rose of Tralee CEO, Anthony O’Gara.

The emotional release of candles and stones will also form part of the celebration – thanks to the valued support of Banna Sea Rescue – with candles available to buy on the night.

The Celebration of Light is also being kindly supported by Mary O’Connor and her team at Tralee Bay Wetlands; and Margaret Kissane, who has recently taken over The Lakeside Café at the Wetlands, which will be open for light refreshments on the night.

“This is always such a very special event for Recovery Haven, and we are so thrilled to be able to hold it in person this year after a two-year absence,” said the charity’s PR and Marketing Officer, Marisa Reidy.

“The evening is a much-loved opportunity for people to join together in solidarity, hope and light in honour of those touched by and lost to cancer,” said Ms Reidy.