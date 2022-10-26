Recognition for Kerry hospice members

Castleisland Hospice fundraising branch members, Jack Shanahan, Kerry Hospice Foundation chairman with branch secretary, Marian O’Connor have both been honoured by the Kerry Hospice Foundation for their services over the years.

Two members of the Castleisland Hospice fundraising branch were honoured at a recent appreciation day which was held in the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee.

Both Jack Shanahan and Marian O’Connor have been dedicated volunteers for many years and were nominated by their colleagues in Castleisland.

Jack has been a member of the Castleisland fundraising branch for over a quarter of a century.

Through his work as a pharmacist, he was in daily contact with families who were very much in need of the palliative care service that is provided by Kerry Hospice today, but, was not

available back in the mid ‘90’s.

With this in mind, Jack decided he wanted to be part of Kerry Hospice and the fundraising that was going on at the time.

He was not long involved with the Castleisland branch when he took over as chair, a position he held until earlier this year.

In 2002 he went on the board of the foundation and was involved in the direct fundraising at the time.

Jack became vice chair of Kerry Hospice in 2019/2020, he became chairperson in 2021, a position he still holds. He has worked tirelessly since becoming a member of the foundation.

Marian O’Connor made the decision to become a member of the Castleisland fundraising branch of Kerry Hospice as she felt it was a great organisation, doing wonderful work and one she was delighted to give her time to.

She has certainly given generously of her time since then. Always available and willing to help out at any event.

Marian served as chairperson for a period before taking on the position of treasurer, a role which she held for well over a decade. She has recently taken over as secretary of the Castleisland branch.

The branch sends its congratulations to both deserving award recipients. Castleisland branch members remind you that donations and proceeds from fundraisers are always welcome and that all the funds raised will remain in Kerry.