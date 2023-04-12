Recalling an earlier Kerry star named Brian Cooper, granduncle of recently retired Bryan

A blanket of snow covered the slopes of Cleeve Hill as Tralee jockey Brian Cooper turned for home in the Broadway Novices’ Chase at the 1955 Cheltenham Festival, a meeting that was almost abandoned due to inclement weather.

In the final race on the second day, Cooper coaxed the mare Great Eliza to win in a manner described by legendary racing commentator Michael O’Hehir as ‘one of the finest pieces of jockeyship’ he had seen in a long time.

Brian Cooper’s win was one of two Irish winners at the 1955 festival. Unlike today, Irish winners at Cheltenham didn’t grow on trees in those days.

Over 60 years later, Brian’s namesake and grandnephew, Bryan, would win the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Don Cossack. Bryan’s recent retirement at the age of 30 is a prime opportunity to rekindle the yesteryear exploits of his granduncle, the man Bryan would emulate in his own glittering career.

Born in Blennerville in 1916, Brian Cooper was one of the finest jockeys of his age when notching over 600 winners in the 1940s and 1950s.

In a career lasting 15 years, injury forced Brian to retire at 40 but not before he had raced a multitude of times in Ireland, England and France across all National Hunt grades.

Brian took out his trainer’s license in 1962 and was based at Portmarnock, and later at the Curragh, where he enjoyed a successful tenure as trainer in the 1960s and 1970s that included winners in his native Kerry.

The Cooper family’s love and passion for horses has been written in stone for many generations. Brian is brother to Dessie Cooper - father of trainer Tommy and grandfather of Bryan. Des trained Oulart Hill to finish second at the 1983 Listowel Harvest Festival with Tommy aboard.

Brian’s daughter, Louise, became the first female rider to win at Killarney Racecourse, and over the banks at Punchestown Racecourse in 1974 when seeing off the challenge of top amateur riders John Fowler and Ted Walsh.

As a schoolboy, Brian’s ambition to be a jockey was obvious when he used to ride his pony the mile-and-a-half trip to nearby Blennerville National School. Brian had little interest in schoolwork and was keen to pursue his passion to become a jockey.

A man named Dan O’Sullivan – a relation of the Cooper family – had horses with the famous trainer Atty Persse at the time. Persse started training in Ireland in 1902 before relocating to England in 1906.

It was to Persse’s yard in Stockbridge that Brian Cooper started as an apprentice at the age of 14 in 1930. He attended school in Stockbridge and spent the next seven years of his life experiencing the cut and thrust of English racing.

Working hard in a busy, competitive yard – where no quarter was given in terms of seizing an opportunity whenever one presented itself – would prove an invaluable education for the young Blennerville man.

Brian’s lightweight frame meant he was more suited to the flat early on in his career. In the winter, he rode over fences where he gained the confidence to officially declare his preference for the larger obstacles.

At the outbreak of war in 1939, horseracing in England would take a back seat. Brian – as was popular among many jockeys in the UK when war was declared - joined the RAF.

He met an army nurse named Elizabeth while in the service, whom he later married. As the difficult war years rolled on, Brian and Elizabeth returned to Ireland in 1945 where Brian joined the ranks of famous trainer Barney Nugent at ‘The Ward’ yard near Ashbourne in County Meath.

At Nugent’s yard were some of the top riders of the time. Jockeys like Danny Morgan, Martin Molony and Jimmie Brogan were at the zenith of their careers when Brian arrived. He would serve his time patiently and eventually became Nugent’s stable jockey for 13 years.

An attribute that is said to have stood to Brian during his younger days was his enthusiasm and willingness to make himself available to any trainer who wanted him to ride.

By now, Brian was riding for some of the top trainers of his era, trainers like Pat Rooney, Helen Bryce-Smith and Vincent O’Brien. Aside from Brian’s Cheltenham win in 1955, the 1950 Troyton Chase at Navan on a mare called Injunction is listed as another memorable win.

He won the Governor’s Cup on Hurri-Bomber at The Maze (near Lisburn) in 1949. He won at Leicester on the Rozzer in 1953. He won three straight races on a horse named Penny On The Jack in 1951 before partnering the same horse in that year’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Cloncaw is another hurdler that Brian was successful with. He rode Cloncaw in the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle and finished second in an Aintree Hurdle at Liverpool. Cooper was described in The Irish Press in 1951 as being ‘a strong rider with an excellent sense of timing and opportunism’.

For much of Brian’s training career his daughter Louise was by his side. Brian initially started out training near the famous White House Pub in Dublin before moving to Brownstown in the Curragh.

Brian trained two horses of note for his brother Dessie: Prudent Link - a mare related to the Arkle family; and Highway Peak, a winner of a race at Navan when ridden by Louise.

Among the top apprentices in Brian’s yard was current trainer Mouse Morris. Morris went on to ride Skymas in two successive victories in the Queen Mother Champion Chase in 1976 and 1977.

Other horses of note in Brian’s yard were Osceola, Latin Prince, Nobby Stiles (who ran in Tralee in 1973). Even Choice and New Year’s Eve were, possibly, the best that Brian Cooper handled. Even Choice won in Listowel in 1973, but it was New Year’s Eve who undoubtedly performed the best for Cooper.

The mare won 15 times, including The Independent Cup at Leopardstown. The mare is said to have been unlucky not win at the 1960 Cheltenham Festival when Brian referred to her as ‘the best animal I have ever trained.’

Brian Cooper continued to buy and sell horses up to his death in January 1988 after a short illness. Somewhat ahead of his time, Brian always had a keen eye for French Thoroughbreds from his days riding there.

Today, his daughter Louise and her husband Patrick Joyce are bloodstock agents based in County Tipperary.

The recent retirement of Bryan Cooper – and considering all he has achieved – is indicative of the wider success of the Cooper family in racing; a success with its origins firmly in Tralee.

This Cheltenham legacy was augmented in 2004 and 2009 when Tommy trained Total Enjoyment and Forpadydeplasterer to Grade 1 success.

Louise’s breeding exploits at Cheltenham are also well established. The most popular being the home-bred Hardy Eustace, winner of two Champion Hurdles in 2004 and 2005.