Recalling an earlier Kerry star named Brian Cooper, granduncle of recently retired Bryan

Tralee jockey Bryan Cooper’s recent retirement creates an opportunity to look back on the career of his granduncle and namesake, Brian, also a top rider and trainer in his prime.  

Tralee jockey Brian Cooper in the 1950s. Expand
Brian Cooper as a trainer in the 1960s. Expand
Brian Cooper (left) surveying 'The Chair' fence at Aintree prior to riding in the Grand National. Expand
Brian Cooper (far side) clearing a Grand National fence at Aintree. Expand
Brian Cooper in later life. Expand

Stephen Fernane

A blanket of snow covered the slopes of Cleeve Hill as Tralee jockey Brian Cooper turned for home in the Broadway Novices’ Chase at the 1955 Cheltenham Festival, a meeting that was almost abandoned due to inclement weather.

In the final race on the second day, Cooper coaxed the mare Great Eliza to win in a manner described by legendary racing commentator Michael O’Hehir as ‘one of the finest pieces of jockeyship’ he had seen in a long time.

Privacy