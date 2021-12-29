Recalling a sit down with the late Brendan Kennelly

Brendan Kennelly at the unveiling of a bust in his honour at his home village of Ballylongford in August 2015. (Picture by Stephen Fernane).

In late October, the poet Brendan Kennelly passed away at the age of 85. The Ballylongford native is rightly considered one of Ireland’s greatest bards due to the depth of his work and its ability to intersect life in all its forms, both urban and rural.

Tributes to Brendan poured like ditch water in the days following his death as memories and praise – both from the world of academia and all walks of life – dominated discourse. Brendan is, after all, the people’s poet.

I was on annual leave when Brendan died. Away from it all I could better absorb the many tributes while setting time aside to read his work again. From my first edition copy of Brendan’s novel ‘The Crooked Cross’ (a rare find), to his many wonderful poems, it was the best tribute I could give Brendan.

Rediscovering Brendan’s work is a journey of pleasure - relocating to a place in time that doesn’t exist in a physical sense but is alive to the senses, this is some feeling. A profile of people and place, created by the reactive freedoms of poetry, is Brendan’s art.

When I heard of Brendan’s death on that Sunday evening my first thought was how lucky I am; lucky to have sat with him for a brief interview in August 2015 as the people of Ballylongford prepared to unveil a bust of him in the grounds of St Michael’s Church.

I was the first in the car-park on that sunny evening, a weighing scales of excitement and apprehension tipping thoughts in my mind: what could I possibly ask Brendan that he hasn’t been asked before? What is there to say in such a short time?

It was all thanks to Brendan’s niece, Kate Kennelly, Arts Officer at Kerry County Council, that Brendan and I met.

Brendan had misgivings about the media in later years, and, thankfully, it was the line from Kate, ‘he loves your work’ that sealed the deal.

Brendan’s opening remark that evening:

“I know of a famous Kerry poem that has stayed with me in my years in Dublin and it goes like this: ‘I am of Kerry like my mother before me and my mother’s mother...Now I sit on an office stool and the memory of them like a fan sweeps the embers into flame. I am Kerry and proud of my name.’ This has stood with me always,” he said.

Ballylongford has always been part of Brendan’s sense of place. And while many of his poems incorporate the streets of Dublin as though he were born and raised in them, ‘Bally’ remained at the centre of Brendan’s soul. When I asked him about home, he revealed the following:

“I always loved thinking about my own village and where I was born,” he said.

“The small place and small towns are important. I did versions of Greek plays like ‘The Trojan Women’ and I come immediately back to Ballylongford where women were often described as Trojan because they were able to raise ten or twelve children and the term ‘Trojan’ was meant to be spoken with praise.

“If life in little places dies, greater places share the loss and it’s the smallest things about places and people that haunt me.

“I learned French in Tarbert at St. Ita’s by a great woman, Miss McKenna. She haunts me still and I thank her for haunting me.”

His last line that evening is one I remember the most. It’s a line true of all Kerry people when they think of home.

“I think it was when I started thinking about coming home to Kerry that my mind immediately settled on characters and following that there were songs that seem to say only Kerry understands me.”

R.I.P Brendan.