Read what the litter judges had to say about Kerry beaches

Three Kerry beaches have been ranked as littered or moderately littered in the latest nationwide survey of beaches and harbours published this week.

The Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey categorised Portmagee Harbour and Ballybunion beach as moderately littered, and Dingle harbour as littered.

It represents a downgrade for both Dingle and Portmagee from last year’s survey.

The annual nationwide survey by IBAL of beaches and harbours has shown litter levels are on the rise, with only 8 of 33 areas surveyed deemed ‘Clean’.

Among the areas branded ‘heavily littered’ were Cork Harbour at Blackrock Castle and Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock and Tolka River.

Alongside its impact on tourism and recreation, IBAL is warning that coastal litter has grave implications for the future of our planet.

Coffee cups remained a significant litter item present in half of the areas surveyed. The most common forms of litter found by the assessors were cigarette butts, sweet wrappers and plastic bottles.

The An Taisce report for Ballybunion criticised food and cigarette waste on the beach but did praise steps taken to try and combat litter on the well-known beach:

“A lovely beach environment which was generally good with regard to litter but there were too many food and cigarette related items on the steps to the beach, and along the car park. There were some 'water borne' plastic items along the beach, entangled in the seaweed. A rusty blue barrel bin had been modified with a new lid to accept litter – a good initiative as the 'open' barrel style bins only encourage foraging by birds. The Recycle Units were very freshly presented and clean, with some non-recyclable items stuffed to the rear. Litter signage 'We all love to Travel, so does Litter, Take It Home' greeted visitors at the entrance to the beach.”

The An Taisce report for Portmagee harbour stated that, despite a lack of bins, litter was not too bad:

“A very well presented and maintained environment with colourful planting in the immediate hinterland; despite the lack of litter bins, it managed to score well with regard to litter – apart from cigarette butts and coffee cups, the main visible items were water-based marine items e.g. fishing lines, nets, ropes etc. Dog fouling signage appeared to be having the desired effect as there was minimal dog fouling; the recycle facility was well laid out, visitor information signage, seating and paving were all in very good order.”

The An Taisce report for Dingle harbour stated that the main issue with regard to litter was along the rock armour:

“A freshly presented environment with paving, bins, signage, seating, planting etc. in good order and well maintained. The area along the marina / waterfront was good with regard to litter but the rock armour harboured large amounts of plastic bottles, sweet wrappers and marine related items e.g. ropes, nets, fishing lines. Cigarette butts were pronounced along the kerb of one car park; other land-based items included coffee cups, fast-food wrappers, very obvious levels of chewing gum and some dog fouling. The extensive recycle facility / Bring Centre was well presented, with no notable litter in the immediate vicinity.”