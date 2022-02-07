Ray of hope for small but active Tuosist fishing community

There were positive soundings for a small but very-much active community of fishermen in the Tuosist area who have long campaigned for works to be carried out at a pier crucial to their livelihoods.

Kenmare Municipal District Engineer Pádraig Teahan said that a marine infrastructure scheme recently announced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, funded by the Brexit Adjustment Reserve, could be a good fit to help users of Cornagillagh Pier. A deputation requested by Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae at the most recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting outlined that the pier is used by about eight commercial fishermen, but despite having campaigned for some 10 years for a slip to be installed to help them carry out work to their boats, this has not materialised up to now.

The deputation outlined that nearby locations have the infrastructure being sought at Cornagillagh, despite having no commercial fishermen. A retaining wall is also being sought at the location, while the meeting heard that there are safety concerns, including loose rocks, where cars park, with fears that cars could easily enter the water as a result.

Kerry County Council sent an engineer to carry out a report at the location in recent years, but the meeting heard that the findings have not yet been made available to the fishermen.

“Minor works were carried out in 2003 or 2004…and the understanding was that works were to continue, but that hasn’t happened for various reasons,” Cllr Healy-Rae said.

“These would be classed as minor works even though they’d make a massive difference to these fishing families, some of them second or third generation.

“Employment is low in the area, and people depend on fishing and farming. Seven or eight jobs to Tuosist is the same thing as 150 jobs to Cork city.”

Mr Teahan described the Deputation as very timely; while he could not give a commitment that the works sought would be done, he said a new fund targeting the small-scale fisheries sector could be a very good fit for what the Cornagillagh fishermen seek.

“Department and local-authority officials are in discussions regarding the terms and conditions of the scheme,” Mr Teahan said. “They are indicating they will fund small-scale fishery sector projects up to €500,000, and the provision of slips is included in the scheme.

“The Minister has requested that the Council carry out a review of all our marine infrastructure, we’ve just commenced that review effectively, and certainly that pier will be carefully considered.”

Mr Teahan said that he had been to the site before, and he acknowledged that it has an active fishing community and that certain infrastructure is needed there.

Cllr Healy-Rae welcomed news of the scheme, pointed out that the Cornagillagh project has the support of the MD members, and vowed to keep the pressure on to include this pier in the scheme.