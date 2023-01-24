Rathmore pantomime group ready to return in style this weekend

Members of the Marian Players Rathmore Panto Group are ready to take to the stage this weekend for their annual production "Dame Annie Goes West" at the Community Centre, Rathmore. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Excitement - and a few nerves - is building in one part of South Kerry this week as the countdown well and truly begins to the return of the Marian Players Rathmore Panto Group to the stage for a multi-night run of their latest production.

This will be the group’s first outing since COVID with five shows taking place over the next few days, starting this Saturday January 28 at 7:30pm with other shows scheduled for the same time on Wednesday, February 1, Thursday, February 2 and Saturday, February 4.

Matinee shows will take place on Sunday, January 29 and again on Sunday, February 5, both at 3pm.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Brian Hickey said the group had great craic rehearsing over the winter.

“Most everybody in the group has been there before and it was just nice to be able to gather again. It shortened the winter for a lot of people, just being able to meet people during the rehearsals and what not. There’ll hopefully be a fair bit of noise around the place this week now in the lead up to it,” he said.

All proceeds from the play will go towards Kerry Parents and Friends and Brian said that with regards to choosing what play to stage, they wanted to do something different this time around.

“Because things are different, we wanted to go with something different after COVID. Instead of going with your traditional ‘Snow White’ and things like that - we’ll get back to them of course - but we just wanted to try something different. So we settled on this western theme and it’s got the usual cowboys, indians and gunfights at the finish, all the old classics,” he said.

Further details and phone bookings for the show can be done by contacting 085 203 1730.