Rathmore housing development granted planning by councillors refused by An Bord Pleanála

A 60-bed housing development for Rathmore, granted planned by Killarney’s councillors last May, has had the planning overturned by An Bord Pleanála.

The development which the local authority said would be ‘beneficial’ for the town, has been vetoed by the national planning board who said the plans fail to respond to the unique characteristics of the site, would achieve poor connection with the established town centre and would not contribute to a sense of place making.

An Bord Pleanála also said the development was contrary to the County Development Plan and Killarney Municipal District Plan.

The board also said it set a precedent for similar such developments if allowed to go ahead.

Read More

In May 2021 councillors voted to give planning permission for the development. At that meeting the concerns of local residents were raised including traffic concerns, residential amenities, the scale of the development and right of way concerns.

However, council management said the development was suitable for the town and recommended that planning be granted. Senior Executive John Breen said the planned development would be beneficial to the town.

The housing development was to be located on a site to the south of Main Street (N72) in the centre of Rathmore at Shinnagh.

There is an existing vacant house at the north end of the site fronting Main Street with a number of out buildings behind. This vacant dwelling house was to be demolished in order to provide for vehicular access to the lands.

Councillors had to vote on the development as the Core Strategy for Rathmore in the Killarney Municipal District Local Area Plan only provided for 28 additional housing units in Rathmore over its lifetime and therefore any planning permission would be a material contravention of that plan. They voted in favour of the development except for Cllr Niall Kelleher who excused himself from the vote as he has an interest in the project.

The decision to grant planning by councillors has now been overturned by An Bord Pleanála in their decision published just prior to Christmas.

The proposal was to be part the first phase of a five phase master plan for the development of adjoining lands compromising of 10.84 hectares (26.6 acres). The remaining development would include further residential units, a nursing home, commercial units and a discount foodstore.

The appeal was submitted by Terence F Casey and Company, on behalf of Joe and Lucy O Keeffe, Shinnagh,Rathmore. Grounds of appeal included the scale and density of the housing in a village centre location, that the proposal is part of a larger development of 200 housing units, that it goes against the County Development Plan and the Killarney Municipal District plan and that amenities like a créche or playground is not in place for such a large development.