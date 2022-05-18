Rare whiskey fetches €2,000 for local cause

Rare Whiskey auction organised by the Black Shop in Castlecove raises €2,255 for Waterville man James Quinlan. Left to right: Carmel Galvin, Paul McGillicuddy, Eddie Quinlan and Peggy Quinlan

The gift of a bottle of rare whisky to The Black Shop in Castlecove has led to another gift to local man James Quinlan to help on his road to recovery.

The Black Shop pub in Castlecove are well-known for raising money for many different charities but this one is particularly close to their hearts as it will help Waterville man James Quinlan with medical costs after he suffered a brain haemorrage.

And it all came about thanks to local customers including Paul McGillicuddy who set the unique fundraiser in motion when he donated a bottle of rare whiskey to the pub to be raffled or auctioned among customers. It was the wish of his late mother to donate the whiskey to charity.

An eagle eyed customer recognised that it could be far too valuable for a just a small local raffle and indeed it was.

The Whiskey, a bottle of Midleton Rare 1985, was in perfect condition, unopened and in its original box with accompanying certificates. After some quick investigations online, a group called Irish Whiskey Auctions were contacted and they took on the task of selling the bottle.

The Galvins of the Black Shop decided that they wanted to help out Waterville man Jameson his road to recovery.

The auction took place online over a month and to tremendous delight, a final bid from a whiskey collector of €2255 was received minutes before the hammer dropped on bidding.

The cheque was proudly presented by Carmel Galvin and Paul McGillicuddy to James's parents Eddie and Peggy Quinlan. Carmel says that it is nice to donate to such a good cause as they know the family well.

She also thanked Paul McGillicuddy for the donation of the bottle.