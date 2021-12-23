Rare sketches depicting life in Victorian Kerry are found in a second-hand bookstore in England

A rare insight into life in Killarney in the late 1800s has been uncovered thanks to the chance discovery of three sketches in the UK by Dr Colum Kenny from Dublin City University.

Colum, whose grandmother Annette Murphy hails from Tralee, recently published 'Kenmare: History and Society – Fr John O’Sullivan and the Famine Poor’ which offers an intimate and detailed account of life in Kenmare at the time of the famine.

Colum discovered the sketches in a second-hand bookstore in Shrewsbury, England, by the English artist, Theresa Rose Marrable, who may have visited Killarney with her father, George, in the 1880s. In 1882 Marrable’s father would become paymaster of Queen Victoria’s household. Marrable’s work was later exhibited across Britain with the Society of Women Artists.

Although the sketches are undated, Marrable is thought to have completed them in the 1880s when in her late teens. The sketches depict a market scene at High Street, Killarney; one of two women walking the road to Killarney, with one woman proudly showing off her two piglets on a leash, while the third sketch shows an elderly woman in Kenmare looking over her right shoulder.

The composition of the market scene and of the two woman is of a convivial nature, as life resumes some semblance of normalcy following the famine years. However, this interpretation is offset by the third sketch, that of an elderly woman whose stooped frame and somewhat sad features serve as a reminder of the hardship she would have witnessed some 30 years early during the famine.

Colum told The Kerryman that he is delighted to have found the drawings as it can be difficult to locate images of everyday life in Ireland before photography became commonplace. Colum would love to hear from people with similar, unpublished sketches from the Victorian period in their possession.

“I was looking for Kerry-related material for the book as I like to use images. It was by chance that I saw the sketch of Killarney for sale. I discovered that this woman, Marrable, would later become associated with the writer Virginia Woolf. I’m delighted to have found them,” Colum said.

“She [Marrable] was a young woman and unusual for her period. She was born in London into a well-connected household. Her father was a paymaster general in the Queen’s household. Her aunt was also big into women’s painting in London. Marrable is of interest to the history of painting and the history of Kerry. We tend to see the same few sketches of the famine, but these sketches are a bit later and they show another side, that of Kerry recovering,” he said.

Colum explains that while the sketches are not worth much in monetary terms, due to the scarcity of photography at that time they offer a window into the life and the social conditions of Victorian Kerry.

“You think there is going to be loads of pictures available when you go looking for them, but sometimes they can be hard to find. I wouldn’t think sketches from that period are worth a lot of money as they are of more historical value than artistic value. That is why the sketches are so important. I think the seller may have found them in a book and broke them up to sell them separately, that is why they are dated approximately to the 1880s,” he said.

Colum intends to donate the sketches to a suitable gallery.