Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rare sketches depicting life in Victorian Kerry are found in a second-hand bookstore in England

A sketch by the Victorian artist Theresa Rose Marrable, who visited Killarney in the late 1880s. Three of her sketches depicting life in Killarney were discovered in a second-hand bookshop in the UK by Dr Colum Kenny of Dublin City University. Expand
Expand
Expand

Close

A sketch by the Victorian artist Theresa Rose Marrable, who visited Killarney in the late 1880s. Three of her sketches depicting life in Killarney were discovered in a second-hand bookshop in the UK by Dr Colum Kenny of Dublin City University.

A sketch by the Victorian artist Theresa Rose Marrable, who visited Killarney in the late 1880s. Three of her sketches depicting life in Killarney were discovered in a second-hand bookshop in the UK by Dr Colum Kenny of Dublin City University.

/

A sketch by the Victorian artist Theresa Rose Marrable, who visited Killarney in the late 1880s. Three of her sketches depicting life in Killarney were discovered in a second-hand bookshop in the UK by Dr Colum Kenny of Dublin City University.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

A rare insight into life in Killarney in the late 1800s has been uncovered thanks to the chance discovery of three sketches in the UK by Dr Colum Kenny from Dublin City University.

Colum, whose grandmother Annette Murphy hails from Tralee, recently published 'Kenmare: History and Society – Fr John O’Sullivan and the Famine Poor’ which offers an intimate and detailed account of life in Kenmare at the time of the famine.

Privacy