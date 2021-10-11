Randles calls for hotels supports in Budget 2022

Bernadette Randles, Chair of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, with some of her colleagues from the Dromhall Hotel.

Irish Hotels Federation Kerry Branch Chair Bernadette Randles has led calls for the Government to maintain “vital” supports for the tourism industry.

With Budget 2022 to be unveiled by Finance Minister Paschal tomorrow, significant support is expected for tourism in the form of a €100million package aimed at supporting night clubs and festivals. Hotelier Ms Randles has said that the Government must also act to retain existing business and employment supports to help the hotels sector, which is expected to reach just 32 per cent of its occupancy levels for the year – compared to 73 per cent two years ago.

She said that hotel and guesthouse owners want an extension of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) at current levels, as well as an extension of the local authority rates waiver until the summer season gets underway in 2022.

“As Ireland’s largest indigenous employer, tourism supported almost 270,000 livelihoods, including 15,700 in Kerry, prior to the pandemic,” Ms Randles said. “Our industry has been hardest hit by the restrictions, and the ensuing economic and financial impact of COVID has been devastating. The Government supports so far have been critical, and a lifeline for many businesses, helping to restore employment and support the viability of businesses until we get back to a more stable footing.

“However, we need a firm commitment that they will be retained until the impact of the pandemic has passed.

“A failure to act decisively now would have major economic implications given the reliance of many parts of the country on tourism for prosperity and employment, including in Kerry,” she warned.

The IHF has also called for the nine-per-cent tourism VAT rate to be retained until after 2025. The rate was cut from 13.5 per cent last year to help the industry, but the rate is due to rise back to 13.5 per cent next September.

Ms Randles cited the competition Ireland is likely to face internationally when it comes to attracting visitors from overseas in a post-COVID world.

“As an island nation, international tourism is critically important, accounting for almost 70 per cent of tourism revenue pre-COVID,” she said. “It is also a highly competitive industry, and we can expect competition to increase significantly as we vie with other markets for international visitors. “Most travel agents are already contracting for 2023, yet they have no certainty around tourism VAT, and this is undermining advance bookings and, ultimately, tourism’s recovery.”