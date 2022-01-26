Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rampage on Edward Street Tralee was a ‘sequence of bizarre and scary’ behaviour

Posht Expand
Post office Expand

Close

Posht

Posht

Post office

Post office

/

Posht

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

A man who went on a rampage in Tralee Post office on Edward Street “frightening the good people of Tralee on a sunny day” has received suspended sentence from nine offences relating to the events on the day in question.

Judge Helen Boyle described the events which occurred on June 5, 2020 as a “sequence of bizarre and scary behaviour” that distressed the public going about their business on that day. 

Privacy