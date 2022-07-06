Rally on the Ring Marks Kingdom Veteran, Vintage and Classic Car Club’s 43rd event

Club treasurer, George Glover holding the Myles Foley Memorial Trophy after it was presented to him by the Foley family for his outstanding services to the Kingdom Veteran, Vintage and Classic Car Club over many years. Mr. Glover is pictured with his wife Joan and Chris (left) and Garret Foley. Photo by: Seán Moriarty

The Kingdom Veteran, Vintage and Classic Car Club held its 43rd annual Ring of Kerry Run recently with over 70 cars, ranging from a 1922 Peugeot to a 1998 MG taking part in the two-day run.

The cavalcade departed from the Ballygarry Hotel and Estate in Tralee on Saturday morning and followed a route via Killarney, Moll’s Gap and Kenmare.

The drivers over-nighted in Waterville where they enjoyed the hospitality of the Sea Lodge Hotel before completing the journey on Sunday morning.

Several awards were handed out on the run – the first time in three years the club was able to present its perpetual trophies.

The Mick Ahern Memorial trophy was presented to club chairman Tony Hehir for his outstanding contribution to the club in recent years.

“This is really nice,” he said. “I have done my best to keep the club going for the last few years and as long as I am here I will continue to do my best to keep it going for many more years.”

The Myles Foley Memorial Trophy is presented by the Foley family to an individual who is deemed an outstanding member of the club by its members.

This award was presented to club treasurer George Glover. As well as his roles within the club committee, George is also the main organiser of the annual Ballymac Vintage Run each August. This event raises money for local charities.

“I am in shock,” he said. “I never expected this. Since I joined the committee I have tried to come up with new ideas. I have made a lot of good friends in the vintage scene but it is still an honour to get this.”

Interesting cars on the run included a 1922 Peugeot driven by Michael Crean from Camp. Despite a mechanical issue near Farranfore on Saturday and another one near Carragh Lake on Sunday, the 100-year-old car completed the run. He received the Derry and James Keating Spirt of the Event trophy for his efforts.

Tony and Kay Darmody from Listry drove a 1953 Austin Somerset – a car they had specially restored for their daughter’s wedding a few years ago.

Tralee’s Triona Costello and Nuala Finnegan drove a 1986 Porsche 911 Carrera. It was the first time Triona drove her newly acquired classic car on any event in Kerry.

The Colm Foley award for the best-presented car was given to Chris Dwyer of Farmer’s Bridge after the judges were impressed with his 1970 Triumph Spitfire.

Chris Foley drove a 1970 MG on the event. The car was acquired by his late father Myles but has been in a shed since 1989 awaiting restoration.

Chris and his brother Garret finally got around to completing the task during a lock-down.

Club sponsors Garvey’s SuperValu presented two hampers to club members Francie Cantillon and Brendan and Margaret Shanahan as thank you for their efforts in promoting the club in recent years.