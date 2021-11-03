Rail staff coping with anti-social behaviour on a regular basis in Kerry

A Kerry based Iarnród Éireann employee is calling for greater policing on trains in the wake of the recent proposal by the National Bus and Rail Unions to ballot for work stoppages over continuous anti-social behaviour on public transport.

The employee, who does not wish to be named for safety reasons, told The Kerryman that Kerry staff are having to deal with drunks on trains between Kerry and Mallow and that it is a regular problem that is impacting staff morale and mental health.

The employee said staff are having to deal with drunks, who are at times aggressive, which they feel powerless to stop. They want to see Iarnród Éireann employ transport police with the authority to arrest people breaking the law while travelling on trains.