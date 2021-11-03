Rail staff coping with anti-social behaviour on a regular basis in Kerry

Premium
Suspicions that drugs are also being moved along Kerry line
A Kerry based Iarnród Éireann employee is calling for greater policing on trains in the wake of the recent proposal by the National Bus and Rail Unions to ballot for work stoppages over continuous anti-social behaviour on public transport.
The employee, who does not wish to be named for safety reasons, told The Kerryman that Kerry staff are having to deal with drunks on trains between Kerry and Mallow and that it is a regular problem that is impacting staff morale and mental health.
The employee said staff are having to deal with drunks, who are at times aggressive, which they feel powerless to stop. They want to see Iarnród Éireann employ transport police with the authority to arrest people breaking the law while travelling on trains.
The Kerryman also understands that some staff have their suspicions that drugs were being moved along the Kerry line during lockdown.
In addition, some foreign nationals working the Kerry line were upset when drunk passengers, when asked to wear masks, started making fun of the staff member’s accent in front of other rail passengers.
“This had been going on for years on Kerry trains. We’re basically bystanders while we feel threatened trying to do our job,” said the employee.
“We’re being told that if we lay a hand on anyone that we are going to be sacked. We are bystanders, if I say or do anything, I’m held to account for it. We don’t want to be like club bouncers, but it would be nice if there was somebody with power on the train to either get the guards involved quicker or arrest them.”
The employee added that Iarnród Éireann ‘must’ demonstrate more of an official stance against anti-social behaviour for the sake of its staff and the majority of passengers who are law-abiding.
“In fairness, most passengers cause no trouble; even some people travelling home on a night out with a few drinks wouldn’t cause trouble. But there is still a troublesome element that staff are made feel at the mercy of.
“Kerry trains would have nowhere near as much trouble as Dublin trains. But on the flip side, it can be more difficult for the guards to cover some of the quieter, more isolated train stations in places like Kerry. Some staff are nearing the point where they are afraid to even approach drunk passengers for fear something will happen. We haven’t had any serious assault yet but that’s not to say it can’t happen.”
The Kerryman contacted Iarnród Éireann for a comment but no reply was received at the time of going to print.