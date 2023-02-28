Kerry

Radio DJ Frankie Shanley gets 3½ years in prison for harassing Kerry Garda

Tadhg Evans

Judge Catherine Staines has described Kerry Garda Marcus Twomey as “extremely brave” after Garda Twomey outlined a “powerful” victim-impact statement about the near-two-year campaign of harassment he was subjected to by a radio DJ.

Frankie Shanley (47) – with an address at 304 The Abbey Bridge Street, Tralee, and formerly of Boyle, County Roscommon – appeared via video link at a Circuit Court sitting in Tralee on Monday, pleading guilty to harassing Tralee-based Garda Twomey between December 1, 2018, and September 30, 2020.

