Radio DJ Frankie Shanley gets 3½ years in prison for harassing Kerry Garda

Judge Catherine Staines has described Kerry Garda Marcus Twomey as “extremely brave” after Garda Twomey outlined a “powerful” victim-impact statement about the near-two-year campaign of harassment he was subjected to by a radio DJ.

Frankie Shanley (47) – with an address at 304 The Abbey Bridge Street, Tralee, and formerly of Boyle, County Roscommon – appeared via video link at a Circuit Court sitting in Tralee on Monday, pleading guilty to harassing Tralee-based Garda Twomey between December 1, 2018, and September 30, 2020.

Mr Shanley also pleaded guilty to harassing County Clare hotelier Derek Logue between June and October 2019.

Mr Shanley made multiple false allegations about Garda Twomey via social media and to RTÉ, as well as to Government Ministers and Garda figures, including the Garda Commissioner, the Court heard. It came after Garda Twomey noted a sighting of Mr Shanley in Tralee and placed this on the Garda Pulse System. Mr Shanley has 79 previous convictions, almost half of which were for theft and fraud offences.

An unknown individual “improperly disclosed” information about the Pulse entries to Mr Shanley, the Court heard, and this preceded Mr Shanley’s harassment of Garda Twomey. Judge Staines noted that Garda Twomey had simply been going about his duty.

In his victim-impact statement, Garda Twomey explained that he has been a member of the gardaí for almost 23 years, during which time he has “encountered incidents and scenes of a traumatic nature that have left a lasting impression” but said he had “always been able to process and compartmentalise this”. He said what Mr Shanley had subjected him to, however, “has been like a nightmare that would not go away”.

A Facebook posting included a picture of Garda Twomey, and he attempted to contact the Garda via a Twitter direct message. Garda Twomey said Mr Shanley’s campaign affected his home and family life.

When Garda Twomey was promoted to Sergeant, Mr Shanley sent e-mails alleging Garda Twomey only received this promotion as he was friends with a now-retired Superintendent. He did not want to stand in for a photo with an underage football team as he feared the picture could be used on a social-media posting by Mr Shanley.

The Court heard that Mr Shanley targeted hotelier Derek Logue in a similar manner after Mr Logue offered him a job as a porter at the Kilkee Bay Hotel.

Mr Shanley carried out work at the hotel during an induction period. When he did not turn up for work, the reasons he offered Mr Logue were initially accepted, but it transpired Mr Shanley was on holidays in Greece. Mr Logue subsequently discovered Mr Shanley’s true identity as he had applied under the name ‘Frankie Regan’, the court heard. Mr Logue subsequently did not want to continue employing Mr Shanley.

Mr Shanley sent abusive e-mails to Mr Logue and initially demanded €100 for work he had done for the hotel, though this sum increased to €300. Prosecuting Barrister Tom Rice said Mr Logue “refused to be bullied” and did not pay this money, after which Mr Shanley made allegations about Mr Logue to other hotels and to The Clare Champion newspaper. The court heard that Mr Logue did not owe the accused any money.

Mr Logue did not provide a victim-impact statement as he felt Mr Shanley’s campaign had “taken enough of a toll on him”, and he suffered “reputational damage by [Mr Shanley’s] false allegations”, Garda evidence outlined.

Defence Barrister Rebecca Tracey said there was no excuse for her client’s behaviour, and he was sincerely remorseful and wished to convey his apologies to both victims. She said he had acted on a ‘perceived injustice’ and ‘misinformation’ relating to Garda Twomey.

She said Mr Shanley did not confront his victims in person and made no threats of violence. She said the Facebook post identifying Garda Twomey was deleted after one hour, and a direct message via Twitter was his only direct contact with the Garda.

She said her client had been trying to turn his life around and held a slot at Algarve-based radio station Kiss FM. She claimed her client had made Mr Logue aware of his past, providing him with a cutting from The Irish Examiner detailing how he had turned his life around. She claimed his job application was made under the name Frankie Regan Shanley.

She asked Judge Staines to consider, in sentencing, a job offer Mr Shanley has received to work as a radio DJ in Greece.

Judge Staines took into account Mr Shanley’s early guilty plea; a psychologist’s report, including details of a history of depression dating back to age 16; and his remorse.

She sentenced Mr Shanley to three-and-a-half years in prison for harassing Garda Twomey. The last 12 months were suspended for two years on condition Mr Shanley attend psychological services and receive treatment for alcohol issues.

A one-year sentence for harassing Mr Logue will run concurrently with the other sentence. The sentence was backdated to March, 2022, when Mr Shanley was taken into custody. He was ordered not to communicate with his two victims for a period of time, although she added that Mr Shanley “should never contact them”.