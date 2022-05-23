Radio DJ accused of harassing Garda sent forward for trial

A radio DJ has been sent forward for trial at Circuit Court over his alleged harassment of a Garda.

Frank Shanley (46), with an address at 304 The Abbey, Bridge Street, Tralee, is being remanded in Cork prison after his application for bail was refused at last Thursday’s sitting of Listowel District Court.

It is alleged that Mr Shanley harassed Marcus Twomey on dates unknown between December 1, 2018, and September 30, 2020, at unknown locations within the state.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has consented for Mr Shanley’s case to come before the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Court.

An alibi notice has been given, and Mr Shanley’s defence solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, applied for a Section 56 order for tapes to be released, which Judge David Waters granted.

Mr O’Connell has indicated that his client will seek bail this week in the High Court.