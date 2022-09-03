Racing groups pay tribute to teenage jockey killed in Glenbeigh tragedy

All further events at the Glenbeigh Racing Festival on Rossbeigh Beach this weekend have been cancelled following the tragic death of a jockey.

The Kerryman has received confirmation that a jockey injured during Saturday’s racing has died. The racing began today, Saturday (September 3) and had been due to take place as well tomorrow.

‘Our entire community is shocked’ said Cllr Michael Cahill in relation to the tragedy.

An air ambulance was called to the scene as racegoers looked on, horrified and upset. The jockey was in his early teens and it’s understood members of his family were also at the scene.

"The whole place is in a state of shock. It’s such a terrible thing what is after happening,” Cllr Cahill said.

"Our sympathies go out to the family. I saw him ride in Cahersiveen only last week. This is awful what’s after happening.”

"It’s put a cloud of sadness over our meeting forever. People are here with tears rolling down their faces this evening. This is always a happy, joyous, family festival. Within a short few hours everything has changed. It’s impacting on everyone,” Cllr Cahill said.

Catherine Cournane of Cahersiveen Races committee expressed her deepest condolences to the young man’s family. She explained that the teenage jockey rode a winner at the Cahersiveen festival just one week previously.

“On behalf of the Cahersiveen Races committee, our deepest condolences to the young man’s family, to his extended family, friends, and racing community,” she told The Kerryman. “It’s a terrible, terrible tragedy when someone so young can lose their life doing something that’s bred into them.

“He was with us in Cahersiveen last weekend and we had a tremendous weekend, and we had only just wished Glenbeigh Races the best for this weekend. We thank everyone for supporting us last weekend, and at times like this, communities have to get together…we have lost a talented young man who had a great future in front of him.”

The Chairman of Dingle Race Committee, Colm Sayers, said the tragedy has shocked the entire pony-racing circuit.

"It’s just devastating what’s happened. Pony racing is a tight knit community where everyone looks out for each other. Our hearts are broken. Our sympathies go out to the family. When something like this happens it really puts things in perspective,” said Colm.

A spokesperson for the Glenbeigh Racing Festival declined to comment when contacted by this newspaper.