Racing fun in Killarney continues this week

Birthday boy David O'Sullivan with Ruta Kan from Killarney Kerry are all set for Race Week in Killarney . Photo By Domnick Walsh

11.7.2022 Killarney Races Killarney Co Kerry . Jill McMarrow Kerry is all set for Race Week in Killarney . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Drone Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : info@dwalshphoto.ie Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

The one and only Ivan Yates meets local bookmakers at Race Week in Killarney . Photo By Domnick Walsh

The Farrell family Ian , Paige , Piper and Emma Kerry are all set for Race Week in Killarney. Photo by Domnick Walsh

JulyFest in Killarney is continuing in style and all eyes are on the high-light of Ladies this Friday which will the culmination of five fays of festival frolics at Killarney Racecourse.

Racing kicked of on Monday with The Monday Club for all those working in hospitality in the area while Tuesday was family fun day. Wednesday is Roses day with this year’s Roses in attendance at the racecourse and on Thursday Jump Racing is on the cards.

The festivities finish on Friday with Dawn Milk Ladies Day and women around the country are getting ready for the big day. This year’s judges are TV personality Anna Daly and Kerry’s own Aidan O’Mahony, who will be selecting finalists on the racecourse for the Best Dressed Man and Woman .

“I really looking forward to the Dawn Milk Ladies Day in Killarney. I’m delighted to be judging best dressed male 2022. The standards are high as always but none more so than this year as the lads have had two years to plan their attire,” he said.