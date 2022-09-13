Queen Elizabeth’s death brings back memories for 91-year-old who witnessed her coronation

Patrick O'Shaughnessy was 22 years old when he climbed a lamp post in London to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation on June 2, 1953.

A native of Tournafulla on the Kerry-Limerick border, Patrick said the Queen’s Coronation gave people a sense of purpose under the dark shadow of the Second World War that still lingered over London at the time.

He recalls soldiers in bright red uniforms trooped on horseback as the cavalry led the parade.

Later that night, Patrick enjoyed street parties and went up to Primrose Hill in Regent’s Park - the highest point in London - to see the fireworks.

He recalls ‘a breath-taking’ sight as the skies were lit up over the city. Patrick’s sister, 93-year-old Peggy, was also in London for the Coronation.

The passing of the queen this week has rekindled many fond memories of youth and the historic London summer of 1953.

Patrick worked at London’s Heathrow Airport laying concrete in order to extend the runways ahead of the coronation as dignitaries arrived from all over the world.

Patrick and his sister were among the thousands of Irish who helped rebuild and refashion London in the post-Blitz years when a huge portion of the city was bombed. The coronation - with its pageantry and ceremony – offered respite to the people.

“The preparations were going on for weeks before the event. I used to go out to the West End in the evening after work to view the goings on,” said Patrick.

“The people slept in the streets weeks before it so that they’d have their positions taken up. I remember the weather was very bad and the water running under their sleeping bags,” he added.

“We were all young at the time and it was exciting. It made no difference to us [the Irish] as we had our own tradition. The queen was a good woman for the British. I won’t say I was sad when I heard she died, but it is the end of an era, that much is sad.”

Patrick remembers the crowds in London as if it were yesterday. Patrick explains that big crowds at Munster finals was the extent of his knowledge of large gatherings prior to the coronation.

“I was living in Gloucester Avenue with my cousin, near Regents Park Zoo. Talk about a crowd," he said.

"I climbed up a lamppost to get a better view when the parade passed. I saw the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in the royal gold coach and most of the pageantry.

“I was most interested in seeing Winston Churchill as he had played such a prominent role in the war. I couldn’t miss the Queen of Tonga in her open carriage wearing a multi-coloured dress. I saw a lot of the dignitaries that day, and in my time at the airport.

“The procession was spectacular. We had two days off work for the coronation. The Irish in London enjoyed it probably more for the time off work than anything else,” he laughs.

A proud Irish man, Patrick is not in any way misty eyed about the British Monarchy. He has some choice views on its future and is also keen to keep his views on Irish history to the fore.

“Charles is king now, but I think people are getting fed up with it (the monarchy). There is only one God and that’s the man above,” Patrick said.

“I’m an Irish man and it’s hard to forget things. In 1916 they came over and shot our leaders, they were fine men. They blackguarded our religion as well,” he said.

“I couldn’t forgive that. London was a very homely place that time as we had our own culture and dance halls. As a person, the queen was good for her own people. That’s all I can say.”

Born in 1931, Patrick is keen to mention his Kerry links: he worked on the construction of Duagh National School, while his godparents – Willie and Tessy O’Sullivan – came from Kenmare.

“They lived in Tournafulla when I was born. Willie was a great doggy man. Tessy’s brother, Phil, captained Kerry to win an All-Ireland in 1924,” he said.

“The coronation was a spectacular occasion and I was delighted to witness a piece of history. Over the years, I have often recalled the events of that momentous event to my children and grandchildren. It’s a day I will never forget,” said Patrick.