Queen Elizabeth’s death brings back memories for 91-year-old who witnessed her coronation

Queen Elizabeth’s passing opened the floodgates of memory for Tournfulla native who worked in London in 1953 during the historic Coronation ceremony.

Patrick O'Shaughnessy was 22-years old when he worked in London in 1953. Expand
The Queen. Expand

Patrick O'Shaughnessy was 22-years old when he worked in London in 1953.

Stephen Fernane

Patrick O'Shaughnessy was 22 years old when he climbed a lamp post in London to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation on June 2, 1953.

A native of Tournafulla on the Kerry-Limerick border, Patrick said the Queen’s Coronation gave people a sense of purpose under the dark shadow of the Second World War that still lingered over London at the time.

