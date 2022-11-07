Queen Elizabeth II received ‘warm’ messages of sympathy from Kerry in book of condolence

The British Embassy in Dublin has revealed that close to 100 personal messages of sympathy were written by Kerry people following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

At the time, Killarney Cllr Donal Grady (Ind) asked that a book of condolence be made available in the days following the Monarch’s passing at County Buildings in Rathass, Tralee.

Kerry County Council opened the book of condolence on September 13, which was later handed over to the British Embassy in Dublin.

When contacted by The Kerryman, the Embassy revealed that 96 personal messages of sympathy were written in the book by Kerry people.

It did not divulge the personal content of the messages, but stated they were ‘warm and kind’ in nature.

The Embassy has also disclosed that the book is currently in the process of being digitised which will allow people to read the messages online at a later date.

Cllr Donal Grady and Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil) led the call for people in Kerry to show respect and sympathy for the queen, and the people of Britain, following her death at the age of 96.