Quality of local produce highlighted at Blas awards

UCC Professor Joe Kerry, the academic director of Blas na hÉireann, with Blas founder and director Arty Clifford with some of this year's Blas award winners. Photo by Declan Malone

Products made in West Kerry from Atlantic seawater and from grains of barley were recognised as the best of the best at the Blás na hÉireann awards, which were announced last Friday as part of the Dingle Food Festival. With several producers from throughout Kerry winning awards.

Salt extracted from the Atlantic Ocean won Blás na hÉireann awards for two producers with Dingle Sea Salt winning gold, while Baile an Fheirtéaraigh-based West of Dingle Sea Salt won bronze for their whiskey smoked sea salt in the salt category.

Grains of a different type won a Gold Blas Award for Dick Mack’s Dingle Brown Ale in the Beers and Ales category while Dingle Distillery won the Gold Award in the Dark Spirits & Liqueurs category for their Batch 6 Malt Whiskey.

Kenmare-based Antarctic Kerryman Supply Co. Ltd won Bronze in the Beer & Lager category, for their St. Brigid’s Irish Lager and won Gold in the Porters & Stouts category for their 6 Magpies stout.

The quality of Kerry meat products was highlighted at the awards with James Whelan Butchers, winning Blas Gold Awards for their Cured Rack of Pork and their Italian Style Sausages. They also won bronze for both their Beef Wellington and Potato Croquettes. Meanwhile Kenmare Fine Foods won a Bronze Award for their Free Range Pork Coppa, and Tango Street Food Limited won a Silver Award for their Empanada in the meat-based savoury snack category

In the cold smoked seafood category, Quinlan’s Kerry Fish stole the show taking Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards for their Superior Smoked Salmon, Kenmare Select Mild Smoked Salmon, and Organic Smoked Salmon Infused With Dill Pollen. They also won Silver for their Fresh Kerry Crab Meat and for their Wild Irish Seafood Chowder. Quinlans were also awarded Best in County.

The bakeries were not to be left behind with O’Sullivan’s Bakery in Killorglin winning Bronze for their Sliced Barm Brack, while Rusticboowa, Tralee, won gold for their Sweetboowa in the sweet buns category. Skellig Jam of Ballinskelligs won Rogha na Gaeltacht and the Gold for their Skellig Jam Cranberry Sauce.