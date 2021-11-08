Putting the bond between humans and animals into words – and paintings

One of the art pieces by Susan to feature in her new book.

The bond between humans and their pets has long been commented but remained hard to describe nonetheless. Many of us adore our pets and have long believed they loved us unconditionally just as well, but such beliefs have been backed up over time by scientific findings.

A new book by a Ballymacelligott-based scientist and self-taught artist has explored this bond through various avenues – combining science, art, and contributors’ true-life stories – and explains powerfully that animals can, and do, rescue us every day.

Susan Mills launched ‘The Human Rescuers’ in recent days in her native County Waterford, and it followed a call-out to animal lovers about two years ago. She asked people to submit stories about the impact their pets have had on their life and, in return, she painted an image of the contributors’ pets, images which were released for the first time with the launch of her book.

And Susan explained that this practice of painting pictures of animals stemmed from the grief she felt after the passing her own beloved dog.

“In 2016, my dog, Lady, died and I was devastated, floored by the grief,” she told The Kerryman. “I decided to paint a picture of her to make me feel a little closer to her, and I was amazed when she appeared on the canvass, my heart skipped a beat.

“From then on, I wanted to devote as much time as I possibly could to painting animals, so I started taking on commissions. I became more intrigued by the human-animal bond. I wanted to give people a platform to express it as well, especially when we can back it up with science. Animals are amazing, and they do rescue us every day.”

Indeed, Susan’s scientific background is placed at the core of this publication. She has a PhD in microbiology and specialised, from 2015 onwards, in writing science, and this book is not short of scientific backing for what the contributors wrote about their pets.

“Looking at the book title, the rescuers this time are the animals, and in return for the contributor’s story, I said I would draw their pet, but they didn’t get to see the portrait of the animal until the day of the launch,” she said. “In the book, you have the portrait, the story, and I’m a scientist myself, so after each story there’s a little bit of science…and that backs up the intuitions and observations of animal lovers. We’re not imagining it!”

The book combines stories of more than 40 pets – dogs, cats, horses, guinea pigs, parrots, and even a crow – and 10 per cent of profits from sales will go towards Animal Help Net Kerry. It is available to purchase from Polymaths Bookstore in Tralee, and it is also available to order online at www.thehumanrescuers.com.