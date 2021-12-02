Purcells are switched on!

Pictured at their extensive display of Christmas lights in Sunhill, Killorglin, were Joe and Denise Purcell with extended members of their family. All proceeds from the display go to Killorglin Hospice and Recovery Haven. Back row (from left): Lobeada, Liv, Chaoimh Joe & Denise Purcell; Gerard Lucia & Fionnuala Curran, Melissa Cahillane. Front (from left): Paula Purcell, Lillie & Brooke Curran. Photo by Michael G.Kenny

A Christmas tradition took on a new twist this year, as the Purcell family from Sunhill, Killorglin lit up their house in lights for the 15th year running.

From the end of November straight through to January 6, Denise and Joe transform their garden into a winter wonderland in aid of charity, with this year’s recipients being Killorglin Hospice and Killorglin Recovery Haven.

“It went very well, the weather was shocking and obviously with restrictions there wouldn’t be a big crowd anyway but there were a few people, some family and friends mostly,” Denise explained.

“In the earliest days of the lights we were doing it for the ISPCC, and we felt that even though they were local people coming to support the lights we were giving the money away to charities outside Killorglin so we wanted to give back to the community and keep that money local.”

This year had a special guest in 4-year-old Alannah Foley, who lives with neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1) and is 27 weeks into a course of chemotherapy sessions to reduce a benign tumour affecting her eyesight.

Alannah’s dad Andrew, who is also Joe’s nephew, said: “She was absolutely delighted, it was an honour for her. She was all excited for the week beforehand when she was asked, she couldn’t stop talking about it, she loves the lights like that.”

“She’s taking it all in her stride, as 4-year-olds go she’s taking it very well.”

As their displays grows ever greater, the Purcells have eyes firmly set on raising even more, particularly through Energia’s Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home competition.

“We had Mike Kenny down after the crowd left to take photos of the lights and I’m going to submit them and hopefully we’ll get something. This year’s top prize is €6,000, €4,000 for second prize and the third prize is €2,000 but even to get one of those and give that to the charities would be amazing.

“We always say to people to stop, park up the car, walk away in and enjoy it. Every child that comes to visit gets a treat and at the end of the day, at Christmas we’re all children at heart and it’s for everyone, it’s magical.”

Donations can be made to the Purcell’s Christmas Lights GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/purcells-christmas-lights-2021, and links to support Alannah’s treatment can be found on the “Alannah and Polly’s Fight for Sight” Facebook page.