Puppy love for all at Killarney Junior parkrun

Ella Sheahan pictured with Jenna (puppy) at the Killarney House junior parkrun on Sunday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Ava Harty with Java (puppy) and Doireann O'Rahily with Jenna at the Killarney House junior parkrun on Sunday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

My Canine Companion and Killarney parkrun volunteers pictured with puppies at the Killarney House junior parkrun on Sunday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Jack and Cian Sheahan pictured with Jackson and Jasper t the Killarney House junior parkrun on Sunday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Volunteer Helen Murphy pictured with Juno at the Killarney House junior parkrun on Sunday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Timmy O'Sullivan and Dara Sheahan pictured at the Killarney House junior parkrun on Sunday. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Killarney House’s junior parkrun - already a popular with one with kids and familes alike - was arguably the best parkrun event to be at over the weekend, for one simple reason...puppies.

Organisers of the junior parkrun had teamed up the ‘My Canine Companion’ group to simply make everyone’s Sunday that little big brighter.

Speaking to The Kerryman afterwards, Jo Harty said that the morning was a huge success.

“I wanted to steal them [the puppies], I swear. They were just so cute and everyone had an absolutely amazing time. Puppies are always a hit with kids and it just made everyone’s Sunday that little bit brighter,” she said.

The Killarney House junior parkrun is a free 2km run that takes place every Sunday morning at 9:30am.