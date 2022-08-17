Puck is the best – but yes, it may be time to make changes

If you are from Kerry, you have likely grown up with Puck.

It’s almost as prevalent in our blood as GAA – though I think I might have escaped the GAA gene! But I do love Puck; it is a wonderful celebration, and I think Kerry should be proud of the fact that a festival with roots dating back over 400 years is still so strong today.

It’s great craic, it is the main meeting point in Kerry, where old friends reunite from across the world for drinks and chats during August, all the while enjoying live music and entertainment galore. I believe that’s what it means to most people; the goat is of little relevance.

For those who are not from Kerry, I am sure it sounds like complete madness. We carry a goat through the town. He is crowned by a local school-girl, and then he is raised up on a throne overlooking The Square.

The tradition has been in place for many hundreds of years and is there because a goat once helped save the town – or so the story goes.

Puck is a significant part of our history that I would hate to see die out, and that the festival forms a link that stretches back to a time hundreds of years ago makes it all the more special.

We should be proud of that, and so, too, should the town of Killorglin and the hard-working festival organisers.

But I am beginning to wonder if some changes should be implemented; maybe placing a live goat on a throne above a town belongs in another era.

Last week the goat was taken down from its caged platform due to the soaring temperatures.

It was the right call – Irish weather is more associated with rain than high temperatures but last week was an exception.

The controversy surrounding the festival had erupted again in the days prior to the event, as it has done many times over the years, with animal-rights groups calling for the practice to be stopped and people ringing Liveline to describe the tradition as ‘barbaric’ and ‘cruel’.

The festival organisers defended their celebration and said they have always looked after the goat, and they do indeed do that as well as they can whilst maintaining a unique tradition.

Public debate on the issue is no harm but, once again, the level of online abuse towards a voluntary committee that does its best in every way for the town was uncalled for.

It is not fair to say they don’t look after the animal; they have a vet on hand before and during the festival, and it was this vet who asked them to remove the goat when temperatures climbed.

Some will say they bowed to the pressure of public opinion, but that’s not true. What they did was simply to look after the animal, as they said they would.

But taking the maximum care they can in the process of maintaining this bizarre tradition isn’t what’s at issue here. The question is, simply, do we need to maintain the tradition to begin with?

I would argue that we don’t. What we need is for the festival to continue, and it can absolutely do so without raising a live animal above The Square.

Puck doesn’t need the controversy; it is the country’s oldest festival – and one of our most successful – and the goat can still be honoured for what he apparently did for Killorglin.

I hear people saying the world has gone mad, animals are now more important than humans, and political correctness is putting paid to everything we enjoy.

In a way, they are right, but the times are changing as they always have, and like everything, maybe it is time for Puck to do so too.

That doesn’t mean that the festival has to change; just the use of a live animal.

How much does the goat add to our enjoyment of a wonderful event?

Personally, I don’t think many attending the festivities, particularly those of us from Kerry, the bulk of the attendees, look up much more than once at the goat sat high above the town.

The majority are there for the entertainment and craic or the fair days or the parade associated with the festival. Not the goat.