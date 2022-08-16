Puck Goat controversy rolls on with more than 170 queries to the Department of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture have said they will review the use of live goat in advance of the 2023 festival in light of the controversy that erupted as the festival kicked off last week.

The Department confirmed to The Kerryman this week that they had received 175 queries to the Department Animal Welfare Hotline last week in the midst of the Puck debate.

The practise of raising the goat above the town of Killorglin for the three-day festival once again erupted with animal welfare groups and members of the public calling the practise cruel and urging organisers to stop the use of a live goat. A debate ensued on Liveline between supporters of the festival and those critical of the use of a live goat.

Festival organisers defended the festival and the care of the goat and the goat took his rightful place as King Puck on August 10. However, he was removed the next day in soaring temperatures. He later returned to his throne but was again removed in soaring temperatures on Friday the last day of the festival.

This led to a huge volume of queries or complaints to the Department of Agriculture. In a statement such a volume of queries will be looked at.

"We will be taking into consideration the contacts it has received in recent days in relation to the goat at the Puck Fair and reviewing the matter in advance of next year’s fair. The number of queries into the Departments Animal Welfare Hotline last week was 175 to Friday evening 12 August,”

Meanwhile the BAI have also confirmed that they have received two queries about the Liveline show. However, they said they are the second port of call when making complaints and anyone with concerns is asked to first make a complaint to the broadcaster.. RTE had not responded to queries from The Kerryman at the time of going to press.

“The BAI received two queries regarding Liveline's coverage of Puck Fair. In line with the BAI’s complaints process, the complainants were referred to the broadcaster in the first instance, to make their complaints directly to the broadcaster. Complainants who are unhappy with the broadcaster’s response can refer their complaint to the BAI.”