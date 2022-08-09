7-8-2022: Goat catcher Pat Cahill and his son goat warrior Matthew (10) pictured with a wild mountain goat captured near Ireland's highest mountain Carrauntoohill who will be coronated as 'King Puck' at the annual Puck Fair in Killorglin County Kerry on Wednesday August 10th. Following a parade through the town King Puck will be hoisted high above the thousands of admirers in the town square marking the start of the three day 400 years old festival. The wild mountain goat will be released back into the mountains of Kerry close to where he was found. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Organisers of Puck Fair have said they will look after King Puck during the current heat wave when the goat is crowned and takes to his throne tomorrow evening.

The welfare of the goat during the festival was once again the topic of debate as the festival kicks off in Kerry this week with the Coronation of the goat planned tomorrow, Wednesday, August 10. During this the goat will be hoisted to his platform over the town where he will remain insitu for the three-day festival.

This week however callers to Joe Duffy’s Live-Line raised concerns about the welfare of the goat, in particular due to the current high temperatures in the county.

Callers expressed their anger at what some called the ‘barbaric’ practise of catching a goat and raising it above the town for three days.

However, organisers of the festival have defended the fair and said they will, as they have always done, ensure the goat is well looked after.

Chairman Declan Falvey said that given the temperatures plans will be put in place to ensure the safety of the animal.

"We have plans to look after the welfare of the goat. We will do whatever it takes to ensure the goat is safe.”

The organisers of the fair will be helped by a local vet to ensure the animal is looked after. The goat has been looked after since it was caught by goat-catcher Pat Cahill about a month ago.

On Wednesday the animal will make his first public appearance when he is crowned by Puck Fair Queen 2022 Aleysha Williams.

"He is looked after since he was caught about a month ago on a daily basis and when he is raised up and put in the pen he will be look after too.”

Large crowds are expected at the three-day Puck Fair this week which has a jam-packed programme of events. Full details on www.puckfair.ie